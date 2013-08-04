Holly Clegg's recipes help cancer, diabetes and arthritis patients

Who says that eating delicious food is bad for you?

Who said the only good things to eat are bad for your health?

Certainly, not Baton Rouge-native nutrition-inded Holly Clegg who makes a living and a habit to create delicious-scrumptious-healthy meals that defy those old adages that seem to ruin meals for just about everyone.

Everyone, except those who follow her recipes.

Clegg has written cookbooks about eating and remaining "Trim and Terrific", has featured Louisiana and Gulf Coast recipes and has recently authored books helping those with cancer, diabetes and most recently arthritis to enjoy healthy yet delightful eating.

Want to learn more about Holly Clegg and some of her recipes?

Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz recently interviewed Clegg via in a Google Hangout.

Here is the initial hangout called Holly Clegg discusses her recipes for arthritis, cancer, diabetes

Of course, it is hard to talk to Holly without discussing a great dish. Holly Clegg discusses Berry Parfait dessert

After viewing the videos, here is the recipe.

Enjoy.

Berry Parfait

Light and delightful, strawberries or your favorite berries layered with a luscious cream cheese layer and ladyfingers.

Makes 16 (1/2-cup) servings

2/3 cup seedless sugar-free raspberry preserves

1/4 cup orange juice

6 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (8-ounce) container fat-free whipped topping, thawed, divided

2 (3-ounce) packages ladyfingers, split in half (24)

1 1/2 cups strawberries, stemmed and sliced

1. In small bowl, mix together preserves and orange juice.

2. In mixing bowl, cream together cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until light. Mix in whipped topping reserving, 1/2 cup for topping.

3. Line bottom of an oblong small dish with split ladyfingers. Layer with preserves mixture, cream cheese layer, and top with strawberries. Repeat layers with remaining ladyfingers, preserves and cream cheese layer.

4. Carefully top with thin layer of remaining whipped topping. Top with remaining strawberries. Cover, refrigerate several hours or overnight.

Nutritional information per serving:

Calories 128, Calories from fat (%) 24, Fat (g) 3, Saturated Fat (g) 1, Cholesterol (mg) 9, Sodium (mg) 79, Carbohydrate (g) 23, Dietary Fiber (g) 1, Sugars (g) 11, Protein (g) 2, Diabetic Exchanges: 1 1/2 carbohydrate, 1/2 fat

Tip: Use raspberries so you don’t have to even cut the strawberries. This recipe works well in individual servings.

Nutrition Nugget: You will hardly believe this luscious treat is diabetic-friendly so there is always room for dessert!



Buy a book by Holly Clegg from Amazon.com

Visit Holly Clegg's website