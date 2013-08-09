Flood insurance will drown S. Louisiana and states unless FEMA, Obama act

If Hurricane Katrina and Rita of 2005 were the trigger and if Hurricane Issaac was the gun, the National Flood insurance surge is about to kill and the patient five feet under as it attempts to recover from the BP oil spill.

This is essentially what is now occurring as Louisiana lawmakers are now beginning to discover the significance of a flood insurance crises about to submerge coastal regions of the state into non-existence.

On Thursday, the Southern Louisiana congressional delegation including U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu (La-D) and U.S. Senator David Vitter (La-R) met with David Miller of FEMA to discuss the impending disaster.

Included in a press conference following a general meeting of local leaders were Presidents of the effected were parishes of the state.

Senator Landrieu organized the meeting and the press conference.

According to the elected officials unless the flood insurance catastrophic increases are stopped or even delayed, the financial hardships upon the region would be devastating, even worse than the prior natural and man-made disasters befalling the southern part of the state.

Senator Landrieu told the media that the federal government has put Louisiana in this position over the state’s history and is not doing enough to save the state from major destruction.

Here are some of the news stories from other relevant media:

As far as the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood insurance calculations are concerned, miles of levees protecting many of Louisiana’s coastal parishes simply don’t exist.

So on Thursday, members of the state’s congressional delegation took David Miller, the head of that program, to see those flood protection features for himself.

Sen. Mary Landrieu, who organized the event, told Miller the delegation was demanding significant action to prevent flood insurance costs from becoming prohibitive in Louisiana.

http://theadvocate.com/news/6733624-123/fema-adminstrator-gets-look-at

Under Biggert-Waters, the flood insurance program will continue to provide affordable insurance rates to residents and businesses in areas that have a 1 percent chance of flooding in any year, or a so-called 100-year flood. Costs increase dramatically for areas not meeting the 100-year standard, but the LAMP program is aimed at finding ways to reduce that cost, based on the actual risk reduction provided by levees and other measures.

Miller said the law doesn't directly speak to affordability, the key complaint of Louisiana officials. But it does require the rates to reflect risk.

http://www.nola.com/hurricane/index.ssf/2013/08/southeast_louisiana_elected_of.html

Below: Watch highlights of the remarkable press conference

Log in to FACEBOOK and talk about this issue