Wednesday, 28 August 2013

A Bayoubuzz apology

oops2On Monday, I received an email from C.B. Forgotston regarding our site not giving him credit for a blog of his that we posted earlier that day. 

 

As soon as we discovered the error, we corrected it and gave him full credit.

The incident was not intentional.  Bayoubuzz apologizes for the accidental mistake. 

As publisher of Bayoubuzz.com, I personally apologize for that inadvertent error and any other mistake I might have personally made related to  CB Forgotston’s blog. 

It is always my and our website's intentions to give full credit to all of our contributors and to all of those writers that we might re-publish with permission, from time to time.  

Thank you very much, 

Should anyone have any questions regarding the above, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Stephen Sabludowsky

Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com

 

Stephen Sabludowsky

