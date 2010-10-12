Concerned Chris Paul After New Orleans Hornets Sale Fails?

Hornets superstar Chris Paul is concerned about the future of a team he decided to remain with. Prospective owner Gary Chouest reportedly has decided not to buy the team from George Shinn. It looks like Shinn will have to hold on to the franchise.

"It's all bad," said Paul after his Hornets were thrashed like an overmatched high school team, 135-81, by the Orlando Magic. "It's definitely a concern, a concern on how we react," said Paul, who gave no indication Sunday even in a laughable loss, that he was anything but committed to the Hornets. He had seven points and 10 assists in 27 minutes against the Magic. Paul scoffed when asked about the furor that erupted this summer over his future in New Orleans. We know it could restart soon if the Hornets struggle more like they did against the Magic and the news that Chouest had changed his mind about buying the team, and spending money to bring in more talent...

by Ed Staton

