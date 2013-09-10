Jeb Bush shows non-presidential mettle with Hillary Clinton medal

Today, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush is giving the “Liberty Medal” to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The medal is awarded annually by the National Constitution Center. Previous winners have included Thurgood Marshall, Kofi Annan, and Bono, which indicates the organization tilts hard left.

It is quite disappointing that Jeb Bush, who serves as the organization’s Board of Trustees Chairman, is so involved in a liberal group and actually giving such a prestigious award to someone so undeserving. It shows that Bush is comfortable being a tool of liberals and rewarding them for horrific behavior.

According to Bush, “former Secretary Clinton has dedicated her life to serving and engaging people across the world in democracy. These efforts as a citizen, an activist, and a leader have earned Secretary Clinton this year’s Liberty Medal.”

Clinton does deserve an award, but not for liberty. She is a proponent of big government, which is an enemy of all liberty lovers. The National Constitution Center should realize that Clinton has advocated the shredding of the Constitution for years. She is the one who first advocated socialized medicine before Obama was able to pass his misguided and unworkable program.

In foreign policy, Clinton was a disaster in dealing with the uprisings in Libya, Egypt, Syria and other hotspots across the world. However, her worst scandal involves her outrageous conduct regarding the terrorist attack in Benghazi, which merits her not the “Liberty” medal, but the “Liberal Liar” medal.

She did nothing to protect the Americans under siege in Benghazi. In the aftermath of the attack, she lied to the American people and blamed the violence on an Internet video. In testimony before Congress, Clinton famously asked “what difference does it make” why the Americans were killed. This chilling and evil statement not only insulted the friends and family of the four Americans killed in the Benghazi attack, but every person who cares about justice. It makes a big difference why these Americans were killed. We need to know what happened and why it happened to make sure that this type of attack never occurs again. It makes a big difference that she told falsehoods to the American people about an incident that led to the death of a U.S. Ambassador for the first time in over three decades. Incredibly, one year later, no one has been held responsible for this attack and Americans still do not know exactly what happened on that fateful night.

It is shameful that Bush is giving this award to Clinton so close to the Benghazi anniversary. It shows that he is either tone deaf on the issue or does not care about the legitimate concerns Americans have about how Clinton dealt with the Benghazi attack.

By rewarding Clinton for her lies, Bush has disqualified himself from consideration for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination. The last thing Republicans need is another political insider who likes to smooth over differences with members of the other party. Bush is the ultimate insider, a member of a family that has already given our country two rather unsuccessful Presidents.

In the mold of his father and brother, Jeb Bush is a typical moderate Republican who supports amnesty for illegal aliens, increased government surveillance on innocent Americans and unnecessary American military involvement overseas. He is just a more connected, slimmer version of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

As noted by Barbara Bush, the former First Lady and Jeb’s mother, there are plenty of qualified people to run for President in 2016 and the country has “had enough Bushes.”

Well said, Mrs. Bush. It’s obvious that mother knows best.