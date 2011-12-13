Can New Orleans Saints blow whistle on 49'ers 2nd Seed

The New Orleans Saints, who have been accused of blowing whistles from the sidelines during the Titans game this Sunday would like to blow a whistle to stop the San Francisco's 2nd seed in the NFC.

Payton said he was aware of the reports that whistles were heard blowing from the Saints' sideline during the game. He said he has an answer about the whistles.

"I have three theories on the whistles and I think I have the answer," said the coach (laughter).



"There is a high school field nearby and they were playing a game while our game is going on so I thought maybe it was the high school whistles we heard.

"Then I saw a guy dressed in black that looked like Johnny Cash. So, I thought maybe he was blowing a whistle to the crowd.



"But I really think Whistle Monster, who is a famous Who Dat Saints fan could be guilty. So it's between the high school football game, Johnny Cash and the Whistle Monster. Whistle Monster was here helping us win any way he could, and he got a little press here, so I think that's the answer."



Payton also said "The defense is playing well and making big plays," said Saints coach Sean Payton at his news conference on Monday. "Our defense got up to the ultimate challenge like they did in Atlanta and Nashville."

The Saints (10-3) and playoff bound are tied with the 49ers for the second best record in the NFC. The team that finishes with the second-best record in the conference gets a bye.



The Saints have won five in a row and Payton said you have to find a way to win. "We had some good performances against Detroit and the Giants, and winning a game on the road is encouraging."

SOME HITHER, others yon: The Saints need to finish with a better record than the 49ers to secure the No.2 playoff seed. The tiebreaker is the best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the NFC. The 49ers are 8-2 while the Saints are 6-3. The 49ers have two NFC games remaining while the Saints have three. The Saints cannot win this tie-breaker without having a better record and taking the No.2 spot outright...



49ers' remaining games: 49ers at Steelers, 49ers at Seahawks and 49ers at Rams. Saints' remaining games: at Vikings, Saints vs. Falcons and Saints vs. Panthers...SI.com's Peter King has the Saints ranked No. 4 in his weekly power rankings. Writes King: "I don't know how you can throw a better ball than Drew Brees' second TD pas to Marques Colston Sunday at Nashville.

So perfectly thrown that if Colston had been sleep-walking it would have nestled softly in his hands in the end zone and never would have felt it."...

