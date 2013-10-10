  • You are here:  
Thursday, 10 October 2013

Cassidy vs. Landrieu GOP unrest--Seabaugh to the rescue?

seabaughThings are not awesome for Doc Cassidy. First, he’s pillared on the Daily Show as a disingenuous panderer. Now, it looks like his mushy-mouth moderation isn’t working for for Louisiana Republicans in this hyper-partisan world. Reports have surfaced this week that theLAGOP is no longer discouraging other GOPers from entering the LASEN race to try to unseat Senator Mary Landrieu.

 

The teeth-grinding among GOPers isn’t over:

LaFaxNet – Stop the Presses! By Lou Gehrig Burnett

Will Seabaugh seek Senate seat?

The Louisiana Republican Party seems to be  having a lot of indecision over who should be the candidate to take on incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, who is seeking a fourth six-year term in 2014.

It was thought that U.S. Rep. Bill Cassidy of  Baton Rouge, who represents the 6th Congressional District, was the anointed one to carry the GOP banner.

But then a retired Air Force colonel by the name of Rob Maness of Madisonville  jumped into the race and began picking up endorsements from several  tea party and conservative groups.

That gave the impression that many conservative Republicans do not believe Cassidy is conservative enough to defeat Landrieu.  The latest independent poll gave Landrieu a 10-point lead over Cassidy.

Now comes a new wrinkle to the race.  State Rep. Alan Seabaugh, a Republican from Shreveport, is giving consideration to entering the U.S. Senate race.  He would be another burr under the saddle for Cassidy.

That’s because Seabaugh is from a part of the state that is very conservative, and, therefore, would  take more votes away from Cassidy.  It is also thought that Maness will have some support in northwest Louisiana.

How the leaders of the state Republican Party handle this chaos will be interesting to watch.

Yikes. Another slap in the face to Cassidy, who has suffered an anemic start to his campaign.The LAGOP is on its way to blowing this chance to put up a strong challenge to Mary Landrieu.

UPDATE: Statement on the Seabaugh stir from Andrew Zucker, Comm Director for the Campaign for Louisiana (LaDems Indy Exp):

