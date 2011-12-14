Balanced Budget Amendment Fails, Sen. Landrieu Votes Against

U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu, D-La., released the following statement after two votes today in the Senate today on competing balanced budget amendment proposals. Sen. Landrieu voted against both proposals b ecause she believes Congress should take quick and substantive action on the deficit. The proposals considered by the Senate, both of which were defeated, would not require a balanced budget until at least five years after approval by the states:

“While it was difficult, I have voted for more than $43 billion in cuts over the last two years, and I continue to support comprehensive deficit reduction that includes new revenues and additional spending cuts. However, voting for a balanced budget amendment that wouldn’t even take effect until five years after passage by the states is too easy a way out for members of Congress. We must roll up our sleeves now and do the hard work necessary to set our budget into balance. I urge proponents of a balanced budget amendment to stop talking the talk and start doing the work required to reduce the deficit.”

The Senate first defeated a version by Democrat Mark Udall of Colorado dispensed with a version offered by Democrat Mark Udall of Colorado. That version only received 21 votes. The second version, offered by Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) lost 47-53.