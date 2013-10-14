Interview: Stephen Waguespack—New economy, new challenges for Louisiana

How does an incoming leader take charge of a statewide powerful business organization following the very successful years performed by the predecessor?

This is the challenge for Stephen Waguespack, the new President of LABI, who has taken over for long-time President and CEO, Dan Juneau.

With an ever-changing world economy, the problems and solutions of yesterday do not match with those of tomorrow.

As a result, Waguespack, as he discussed in part two of a Bayoubuzz Google Hangout interview segment with publisher Stephen Sabludowsky, must take an already-strong organization forward.

Waguespack notes that he is not on a “clean up mission” with his new position.

What will he do different?

For one, he plans to use new technologies to communicate with members who live and work outside of Baton Rouge.

To better understand the needs of the business community, he is traveling the state, talking to the members of the business community.

Overwhelmingly, the number one issue is “workforce development”, to ensure that the Louisiana workforce is adequately trained to meet the needs of industry given the 60 billion dollars in projects that Waguespack said is before the state.

PART I: INTERVIEW: LABI'S Stephen Waguespack: Jindal, Juneau