Baton Rouge Community College Picks Miller for Chancellor



"Andrea has proven to be an effective leader in her role as chancellor of Sowela and I look forward to working with her in her new role at BRCC," said May. "I have no doubt that she will be an asset to the college serving the faculty, staff and students well."



Miller will succeed previous BRCC Chancellor Myrtle E.B. Dorsey, who accepted a leadership post at St. Louis Community College earlier this year. Dorsey led the institution from 2002 through June 2011. Dr. Jim Horton has served as interim chancellor since Dorsey's departure.



"I am honored to be selected to lead BRCC into a new era of excellence," said Dr. Miller. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a dedicated faculty and staff helping BRCC students achieve their academic goals and prepare for entrance into the workforce."



Miller has more than 20 years of experience in higher education. She has served as chancellor of Sowela Technical Community College since 2006. During her time at Sowela, she has managed the complete transformation of the college's organizational structure from a technical college to reflect a comprehensive community college. She has also led the increase of Sowela's enrollment from 1,617 to 3,060 students over a four-year period. In addition to the completion of Sowela's application to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS-COC) with the expectation of candidacy membership in December of this year, Miller has also secured $3 million in private donations, grants and contracts for the college.



Prior to serving at Sowela, Miller served as the provost/executive vice president for academic affairs, administration and planning at Southwest Tennessee Community College, the largest community college in the state of Tennessee. Before this position, she served for five years as provost/executive vice president for academic and student affairs. She also served for two years as interim vice president for academic and student affairs at Shelby State Community College where she provided leadership for the consolidation of the academic and student affairs units of both Shelby State and State Tech at Memphis, to form the new institution - Southwest Tennessee Community College. Preceding this appointment, Miller served six years as vice president for academic affairs/dean of faculty at LeMoyne-Owen College. She provided leadership and oversight for the development and implementation of the college's first accredited master's degree program in education; and the acquisition of a $5 million dollar National Science Foundation grant designed to increase the number of minorities who pursued careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.



Miller earned her doctorate and master's degree in cell and developmental biology from Atlanta University and received a postdoctoral fellowship from the Department of Anatomy at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

(From BRCC press release)