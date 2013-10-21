  • You are here:  
  A Edwin Edwards Reality TV Show kickoff: Leo Honeycutt and Jim Brown, Part I
Monday, 21 October 2013

A Edwin Edwards Reality TV Show kickoff: Leo Honeycutt and Jim Brown, Part I

edwards-trinaOn Friday, Edwin Washington Edwards will start another phase of his illustrious, yet controversial life that spans almost nine decades including four terms as Louisiana Governor and a federal ex-con.

 

His thirtyish- wife, Trina and he along with members of his immediate and extended family, will star in another Louisiana reality TV show.  This one, called the Governor’s wife, will kick off on October 25 on A&E channel.

Given Edwards’ insights and his frequent one-liners spoken in a heavy Cajun dialect and  considering  the persona of his now third-wife who has recently delivered a new born, Edwards-boy,  if anything, the reality show  will surely attract a heavy audience of first-time watchers.   

For those living in Louisiana, the Edwards name, history and brand is well-known.    Still, there is still the mystique that surrounds him and the era in which he governed.

To help kick-off the reality show, this week, Bayoubuzz is presenting a multi-part series on the life of Governor Edwards with a discussion by Jim Brown, the publisher and Leo Honeycutt, the author of the definitive biography, Edwin Edwards, the Governor of Louisiana.

Brown’s own experience with Edwards goes back a number of decades.  Jim Brown was a Louisiana Senator, the state’s Secretary of State and Insurance Commissioner.

Purchase the book

 

Stephen Sabludowsky

