Flea Party Pests Gets Time Magazine Person Of Year Award

While Time Magazine may have just named the Wall Street occupiers as the “Person of the Year,’ a much better title for the Flea Party is Pests of the Year. In the past few months, various groups of occupiers have created a mess in parks throughout the country. Instead of being honored they should be billed for the clean up costs such as fumigation.

All across America, Flea Party protesters have been removed by police departments worried about public safety. The group claims they have a right to occupy public parks, but are uninterested in paying for permit fees or the costs of port-o-lets and police protection. The Flea Party members have a basic misunderstanding of the 1st Amendment. While there is a guarantee of freedom of speech, there is not a guarantee allowing groups to occupy public parks and make others pay the costs.

In essence, occupiers are a motley collection of free loaders, hippies, homeless people, gutter punks and criminals in hiding. Their goals have never been clearly articulated, but include an attack on the richest 1 percent. Some have called for higher taxes, while others want an end to capitalism. It is interesting that Time Magazine would find such an unorganized group worthy of such praise.

While soldiers fighting for freedom and scientists making important discoveries were overlooked, Time Magazine decided to honor a group that has accomplished nothing. The occupiers have achieved no legislative or political victories. In the end, the movement amounted to a bunch of noxious air as even liberal Democrats decided to walk away from the group. In fact, recent reports indicate that the occupiers will not be welcome at the 2012 Democratic National Convention.

By bestowing this award on the Flea Party and protesters in Europe and the Arab world, Time Magazine has once again displayed their liberal bias. Several years ago, a much larger movement, the Tea Party, arose to find little support in the mainstream liberal news media. Not surprisingly, Time Magazine overlooked the Tea Party for “Person of the Year” recognition.

Instead of being honored, these protesters should be condemned. There are elements of the Flea Party calling for socialism and a significant portion of “Arab Spring” protesters advocating radical Sharia law. It is unfortunate that Time Magazine identifies with Sharia law and the call for higher taxes and curbs on capitalism. If enacted, these changes will be devastating for freedom loving people across the world.

This honor also overlooks the criminal behavior of some protesters in Egypt and this country, who have been charged with violent crimes such as rape. In some cases, occupiers have been so vile that they have defecated on police cars and the American Flag. While hoping to garner attention, they have only generated disgust among Americans with common decency.

Despite reports of criminal behavior, Time Magazine and the rest of the liberal media are still in love with the occupiers. It is a different story for the rest of America, which is becoming disenchanted with the filth, crime and immorality of the Flea Party.

This group is not the “Person of the Year,” instead it is a disorganized group of disgruntled people with nothing better to do than complain. As Newt Gingrich noted in a recent debate, a much better use of their time would be to “take a bath and get a job.”

--

Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, "Ringside Politics," which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore.



















