Gov. Edwin Edwards Realities: Fiscal conservative, Treen, Ted Kennedy and the decline

Octogenarian and former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards along with his young third-wife, Trina, are getting ready to open up their home to the nation by means of their reality TV show, The Governor’s Wife starting October 27 on A&E. Meantime, the “Edwards years”, are once again becoming top of mind, for many.

In Part 2 of the interview-discussion with Jim Brown and Leo Honeycutt, the focus is on the following:

Government officials such as Huey Long, John McKeithen, Edwards and Jim Brown came from small Louisiana towns.

Were Edwards’s parents politically inclined and how did he become a populist?

Yes, Edwards was a “fiscal conservative” when he first became governor.

How Ted Kennedy could have made Edwards a national name?

Edwards in glow of the 70’s and the dim of the eighties

The Edwards-Dave Treen relationship

Will we see the real “reality” with this TV show?

Why did Edwards’s legal decline began on the day he was acquitted in the John Volz prosecution caseboo

