Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints need closure as Chase Daniels falters

“Drew Brees has had since Thursday to mull over the new offer that Mickey Loomis and the Saints' front office extended to him. With no immediate news out of Brees' camp, my thoughts are that the offer was better than expected, and that he has been deciding whether to accept it or not,” wrote Jason Bernos for Bleacher Report.

According to Bleacher Report, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and the team could be closer than ever, which couldn’t come a day too soon.

“That's just a hunch, but it makes sense for the Saints to make a very nice offer coming off the terrible performance of backup Chase Daniel during this past week's minicamp.

“Daniel's passes were getting batted down and tipped in every practice last week. He was widely inconsistent and under-threw the majority of his deep balls. And if his passes weren't underthrown, they always required some sort of circus catch to reel it in,” said Bernos.

The Saints have $2.29 million under the salary cap, but that's just a work in progress. They're still going to work out a long-term contract with Drew Brees. They would also free up $4.9 million if Jonathan Vilma's suspension is upheld.

News and Notes from training camp

The Patriots just gave tight end Rob Gronkoski a six-year, $53 million contract and it pretty sets the bar for Jimmy Graham. Graham is on par with Gronkowski and he's only making the minimum salary for a third-year player. He clearly has outplayed his contract and pretty soon the Saints will have to come up with some money to keep him happy and enough money to buy an airplane.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams left the Saints immediately after last season and went on to be portrayed as the leader of the bounty program. But Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune writes that Williams still has plenty of fans in the Saints locker room. Scott Shanle said Williams motivated him more than any other coach ever has and several other players were singing praise for the ex-coach....Parting thought: "Everyone hates me because I'm paranoid."...

Former LSU player Patrick Peterson to wed girlfriend

Former LSU All-American CB and Pro Bowler for the Cardinals Patrick Peterson will marry Antonique Larry in New Orleans on June. 16. She is from New Orleans and they met at LSU. She will pursue a master in biomedical sciences. Many of Peterson's Cardinals and former LSU teammates will attend the wedding...

Here's another reason from agent Jack Bechta why former NFL players go broke: "Divorce and 50 per cent is gone. When a player retires he goes from having a structured environment (which he has had his whole life), status, fame and steady income, to trying to figure out how to add value to the household that worked around him and his routine for the last several years. He will struggle with developing a role in his family, the workplace and society. A lot of athletes get depressed and a near majority of them hide out in a bottle and/or golf course. No longer a breadwinner, many wives of NFL players have told me they feel like their husband is another child they have to take care of. Many of these situations end in divorces with no prenuptial in place.”

LSU nooked by Stony Brook

Stony Brook, an unknown team from Long Island, N.Y. crashed the Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium and beat host LSU 7-2 On Sunday in a weather delayed, shocking game.

The Seawolves (52-13) won the last two games of the best-of-three series by a combined score of 10-3 and outhit the Tigers 35-15 for the weekend.

They outplayed the Tigers in every phase of the game.

The next step for red-hot Stony Brook is Omaha and the College World Series for the first time.

Seawolves’ leadoff hitter Travis Jankowski (eight hits over the weekend) summed up the series win with this take: "We were underdogs coming in here. We had nothing to lose. Our motto is 'shock the world.' "

Here's Tigers coach Paul Mainieri's take on the game: "Offensively, one through nine, that was the toughest lineup that we faced all year. I will put them in the category with (No. 1 national seed) Florida, maybe even better. They came down here and played great baseball. They deserved to win the Super Regional. They outplayed us, really, in every phase of the game."

Seawolves coach Matt Senk said the series and beating six-time national champion LSU is unbelievable.

"I'm a little overwhelmed, quite frankly, because I do know the magnitude of this," Senk told the media after the game. He described how former LSU coach Skip Bertman, winner of five national titles congratulated him after the game."

"To make it to Omaha is every college baseball team's dream, every college baseball coach's dream and it's come to fruition," said the coach. And to do it against LSU, Alex Box Stadium...to shake Coach Bertman's hand on the way in. Oh my God. Having that man congratulate me for getting to the College World Series, it's just unbelievable."

