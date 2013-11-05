Foti, Maness, Norman Robinson, Vince Vance highlight Punch in New Orleans

Politics, music and fun are in the air once again as Politics with a Punch hosts its November edition of its funnier-than-laughing-gas, but serious panel discussion about the hot issues of the moment.

Punch is scheduled for November 7 at the Efiffel Society, in New Orleans.

This month, it will be US Senatorial Politics, a music legend, a possible return to jail—and more.

The panel headliners are:

Joe Cardosi, Outstanding Comedian, Local and National Headliner

Dr. Gerry Cvintanovich, Coroner of Jefferson Parish

Ariel Elias, Popular Local Comedienne, Featured at House of Blues

Charles Foti, Former LA Attorney General & Orleans Parish Sheriff

Col. Rob Maness, 32 Yr Military Veteran, U.S. Senate Candidate

Norman Robinson, WDSU-TV News Anchor & Host of the Hot Seat

Vince Vance, Singer, Bandleader, Songwriter, Hall of Fame Member

Politics with a Punch, as always will be held at the beautiful Eiffel Society, 2040 St. Charles Avenue.

The doors open at 6 p.m. for Punch Happy Hour as the Eiffel Society bar will offer a delicious menu of specialty drinks for our patrons. Dining will be available

To be discussed: President’s Visit to New Orleans; Obamacare Website, The Bad and The Ugly; Face of Site, Glitch Girl, Gone; Govt. Shutdown Exposes Non-Essential Employees; NSA Spying on Foreign Leaders, Friends and Foes; Food Stamp Outage Leads to Shopping Frenzy at Wal-Mart; Edwards Reality Show Highlights Another Typical LA Family; Nagin Trial Delayed Again; St. Tammany Parish Coroner Finally Resigns after Indictment; Legislators Awarding Tulane Scholarships to Political Cronies; Grambling Football Team Boycotts Mold and Dirty Jerseys; Destrehan Football Coaches Caught Spying on Opponent, Exposed as Incompetent Sleuths; Covington Police Crackdown on Real Criminals, Football Referees; Pelicans Mascot Scaring Kids at Arena; LSU vs. Alabama, Les Miles chance for Revenge; World Recoils at Kim and Kanye Engagement and the Latest Miley Cyrus Wardrobe Malfunction ….Along with more Great Topics, as always, it will be a Prime Time for Punch!

With so much serious discussion, Punch is designed to poke fun at some of the hilarious, insane and unpredictable events which occur in this state. Since 2002, Steve Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com and Jeff Crouere, the moderator have hosted this event with the who’s who of politics, government, entertainment, comedy, sports and more taking the spotlight on the Punch panel

Tickets are only $20.00 per person/$35.00 per couple.

If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, e RSVP by emailing Jeff Crouere or purchase tickets in advance at a discounted price ($15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple) on-line at the website, ringsidepolitics.com

Be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails, dinner and musical entertainment at the exquisite Eiffel Society. Valet Parking is provided. Louisiana musical legend Vince Vance will perform his classic “All I Want for Christmas is You” and sign copies of his new book, “The Littler Angel.”