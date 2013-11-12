Duck Dynasty on riser, Governor's Wife on chin, Jindal on road



The names and pictures of the stars were featured on a flyer announcing a reception and fundraiser for McAllister, which was held Monday night at the Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant.

McAllister, a political unknown from Monroe, is in a runoff for the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Rodney Alexander with state Sen. Neil Riser of Columbia, who has the support of Alexander, Gov. Bobby Jindal, and GOP House members of the Congressional delegation.

Will the November 16 election produce a surprise for the established politicians? Perhaps.

McAllister has picked up the endorsements of two other candidates who ran in the primary. Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo, a black Democrat who received 15% of the vote, is actively campaigning for McAllister.

And last week, former Congressman and current Public Service Commissioner Clyde Holloway, who got 11%, also endorsed McAllister.

Holloway, in a statement, had this to say:

“All indications are that King Jindal and his political friends tried to anoint a congressman for the people of the 5th Congressional District and rig an election to put into office someone who simply takes orders from Bobby Jindal.” He added, “How this race came about totally stinks.”

Alexander surprisingly gave up his U.S. House seat, where he was dean of the Louisiana House delegation and a member of the powerful Appropriations Committee, to become the Louisiana Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Opponents of Riser contend that Jindal made the appointment and orchestrated a quick election date to give Riser, a Jindal loyalist, an advantage over other candidates. Riser got 32% of the vote in the primary in a field of 14 candidates.

This is an interesting election, which is being closely watched by GOP operatives from Louisiana to Washington, D.C..

*A&E Divorces ‘The Governor’s Wife’ – There will be no Emmy for the television reality show that features former Gov. Edwin Edwards and his wife, Trina.

TheA&E network, with little fanfare or notice, has apparently canceled the show after six episodes. While the initial show had respectable ratings, it got dismal ratings after that.

The last four episodes were aired on Sunday, November 10 between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon. The show was originally scheduled to air at 10 p.m. on Sundays, but the networks schedule now has re-runs of Duck Dynasty in that time slot.

*Absentee Governor – An Associated Press report reveals what many Louisiana residents already knew – Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal spends a lot of time outside the state.

Jindal, a possible presidential candidate in 2016 and also the chairman of the Republican Governor’s Association, left the borders of Louisiana 69 times so far this year.

Put another way, the governor has been out-of-state 1 out of every 5 days of so far this year.

Jindal is undeterred. He said in an interview, “I do think it’s possible to chew gum and walk at the same time.” He noted that with today’s technology, he is in constant

by Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net