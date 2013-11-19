Ed-Chervenak of UNO talks positive State of New Orleans, Part I

Published on Nov 19, 2013

Eight years post Katrina, the City of New Orleans and its adjacent Parish, Jefferson, appear to be sitting rather pretty according to a recent survey conducted by the University of New Orleans. In a recent Google Hangout, Ed-Chervenak , Professor at UNO (University of New Orleans) talks about the general positive feelings of the region's citizens. More on Bayoubuzz.com http://bayoubuzz.com