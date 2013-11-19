  • You are here:  
Tuesday, 19 November 2013

Bashir's Palin slur is new low, even for MSNBC

bashirMSNBC, the network of far left lunatics has taken their extreme hatred to a new level. On Friday, host Martin Bashir called former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin a “world class idiot” and a “resident dunce.” For good measure, he claimed she possessed a “long deceased mind.” 

 

What provoked Bashir? In a recent speech, Palin said that “Our free stuff today is being paid for by taking money from our children, and borrowing from China. When that note comes due and this isn't racist, so try it. Try it anyway. This isn't racist. But it's going to be like slavery when that note is due.” 

While this view may be controversial, it did not merit such a malicious response from Bashir. Sadly, the host did not stop with nasty insults; he then related to his viewers the story of a long deceased slave master who committed horrible acts of brutality, including defecating on those he kept in bondage. 

At that point, Bashir incredibly wished Palin would suffer such barbaric treatment. He read aloud a curse word for excrement and said that Palin “qualified” for a “dose” of such “discipline.” In effect, he wished that Palin would be kept in bondage and that an inhuman slave master would defecate on her. 

Of course, Bashir should have been immediately fired, but he works for MSNBC, the same network that tolerates Reverend Al Sharpton, who perpetrated the Tawana Brawley hoax.   

This is the same network that had to suspend Alec Baldwin for uttering anti-gay slurs and getting into fights with photographers. This is the same network that had to suspend Keith Olbermann for donating to Democrat candidates and suspended Ed Schultz for calling talk show host Laura Ingraham “a right-wing slut.” 

Since MSNBC tolerates Bashir, it reveals the type of liberal hate that permeates the entire network. If a similar comment had been made on CNN or Fox, the anchor would have been immediately fired. Clearly, MSNBC has much lower standards than its competition. It must have to scrape the bottom of the broadcast barrel to find enough liberal blowhards to fill their schedule. 

This episode also exposes the double standard about treatment toward conservatives, especially Sarah Palin. No one would dare make a similar comment about Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama or any prominent female leftist. 

In contrast, prominent members of the media savage Palin on a regular basis. If she is so extreme and such a disgrace, why does she engender so much hate? Clearly, liberals are scared by her conservative message and her ability to effectively communicate. So, they demonize her and through their hate speech figuratively “defecate” on her.   

It is time for this mistreatment to end. 

NBC should take charge of the lunatics running the asylum known as MSNBC. 

While free speech should be championed at all levels, hate speech should be condemned, especially if the broadcast airwaves are used for such verbal pollution. 

Let’s hope that viewers continue to abandon this network and that advertisers will follow suit. 

Hopefully, we can elevate the political discourse in our nation. We should encourage views to be aired from all sides of the spectrum, but demand that all broadcasters show basic human respect toward each other and those in political leadership. On these important criteria, MSNBC continues to fail miserably.

Jeff Crouere

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]

www.ringsidepolitics.com | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
