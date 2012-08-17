Jacksonville Jaguars edge New Orleans Saints in last seconds, 27-24

Drew Brees hit on 10 of 13 passes for 133 yards and one TD.

The Jags struck late as Jordan Palmer hit Kevin Elliott with an 11-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with only 13 seconds left.

The Jacksonville Jaguars upset the New Orleans Saints in its first exhibition game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome Friday night in a game that came down to the final seconds. The final score was 27-24. The Saints are now 1-2 in pre-season play after a horrendous offseason filled with bountygate woes and debate over the future of Drew Brees.

Second-year quarterback Blaine Gabbert hit on 13 of 16 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jags led 17-10 at the half.

Here is partial of the summary of the game from New Orleans Saints.com

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-14 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday night.

The Saints (2-1) wrapped up training camp this week and will begin preparation for a contest against the Houston Texans on Saturday August 25th in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“I am looking forward to getting to practice this week. I am looking forward to getting out guys back to work,” said Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers Joe Vitt. “We have a lot of coaching to do. We have a lot of things to clean up and we will get it done this week.”

QB Chase Daniel completed 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards and threw two touchdown passes. QB Drew Brees started the game for the Saints and went 10-13 for 133 yards and one touchdown.

RB Chris Ivory led the Saints on the ground, carrying the ball ten times for 43 yards.

RB Travaris Cadet added 28 yards on three carries while leading the team in receiving with five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. Cadet also returned three kickoffs for a total of 85 yards (28.3 avg.).

TE Michael Higgins caught five passes for 42 yards and Devery Henderson hauled in four passes for 31 yards and a touchdown. Joe Morgan made the biggest play of the night, catching a 53-yard touchdown pass from Daniel.

LB David Hawthorne led the defense in tackles with six (five solo). S Isa Abdul-Quddus contributed four tackles (two solo) and an interception.

The Saints outgained the Jaguars through the air 316-182.

Do you have your Saints Bounty shirts? If not, click here and buy them from LouisianaSportsTalk.com (before they're gone)

Want more Louisiana news?

Signup for Our Newsletter

Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.