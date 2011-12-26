  • You are here:  
Drew Brees Breaks Marino's Passing Yards Record In Win Over Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees has broken the individual passing yards record once held by Miami Dolphins great quarterback, Dan Marino.  The record-broken, was 27-years old.
 

The passing record was broken with a Brees to Darren Sproles pass late in the 4th quarter of the Saints-Falcons match on Saturday Night Football.  New Orleans beat Atlanta 45-16.

 

 

Below is the video of Dan Marino's last win

