ESPN story on New Orleans Saints Payton is way outside the line

ESPN's latest Outside the Line summarizes that suspended Saints coach Sean Payton can be a jerk. This program ran on Sunday morning. It was put together by John Barr, who is the same ESPN guy who took a swing and a miss regarding the report GM Mickey Loomis had the ability to eavesdrop on opposing coaches. Writes FFT.com's Mike Florio: "We've heard the stories over the years. Payton can be arrogant and vindictive and mean spirited when dealing with the media. And, yes, he has done some things that are over the top -- as he is one-year suspension confirms." Florio quotes former Saints defensive end Charles Grant as saying of Payton: "He wanted every player on the team to have swag. "Even if you were in the front office, he wanted you to have swag."





Concludes Florio: "The Saints have dealt with a series of problems in recent years, many of which flow from the fact that former employees (who possibly didn't have enough 'swag' are sufficiently unhappy with the team to file lawsuits and talk to reporters and, in the case of the bounty investigation, blow the whistle to the league. This means that, at one or more levels, the Saints have a chronic people problem that they need to solve."



Most of this is news to me, and I have covered the Saints since 1967. Payton may have arrogant reputation with the national media, but he doesn't with the local media and fans.



Perhaps the Loomis story was all Barr could find after being sent to New Orleans to somehow, some way advance the ball on a bounty story that had percolated for two years, right under the noses of ESPN's journalistic army.

Saints coach Joe Vitt was upset with the way the Saints missed tackles last Friday night. Here's how he explained CB Patrick Robinson's (who had been out with a shoulder injury) poor tackling in the game: "Listen, I don't care who you are or how many years you've played in the league, playing this game isn't like riding a bike. You learn to ride a bike when you're three. You can ride one when you're 80 if you can get on it. You have to be-tuned to play this game at a high level. It's a game of angles and timing. You have to be in sync. Patrick was a little rusty early in the game last night, missing some tackles, but that's why we play these games, and that's why we practice every day."...

Saints outside linebacker Chris Chamberlain suffered a torn left ACL in Friday night's preseason loss to the Jaguars, and will miss the rest of the season.



Chamberlain was in the mix to start at strong side linebacker. The Saints will now likely turn to starter Scott Shanle and Will Herring.



A four-year veteran, Chamberlain started 13 games for the Rams last season. Still only 26, he should be back with the Saints in 2013 with a reasonable $1.05 base salary.

Chamberlain Tweeted on Saturday his season was over:



"Definitely been feeling the love of my friends, family, and the #WHODATNATION! Unfortunately my season is over but working for 2013 begins. Went to plant my foot and knee just buckled.



Peyton Manning completed 16-of-23 passes for 177 yards in the Broncos' second preseason game Saturday night. One receiver dropped an easy touchdown and another an easy slant, tanking Manning's stats...Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, told New York Magazine, "I certainly would not want to be married to somebody who can't win championships." Or, "The knot ain't tyin' if the trophy ain't O'Brien."...

The Saints also announced they waived cornerback A.J. Davis with an injury settlement. He was placed on injured reserve last week after the Patriots game.

