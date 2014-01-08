Georges: Landrieu’s race to win, but Bagneris can pull upset

Can Mitch Landrieu, the present Mayor of New Orleans lose to an underfunded, relatively unknown former Civil Court Judge, who has just publically started his political campaign for the top job in the city?

That is the question and the discussion I had with John Georges, the owner and publisher of the Baton Rouge Advocate and the New Orleans Advocate newspapers—two of the most dominant papers in the State of Louisiana.

Georges is no stranger to the world of politics, or running against Mitch Landrieu, or running for the seat of New Orleans mayor.

As the head of one of the largest companies in the state, he ran for that spot four years ago but was bested by a city institution—a “Landrieu”.

On Tuesday, while hosting the WGSO ringside radio show for Jeff Crouere (who was sick), Georges and I discussed the election which first primary is only weeks away, February 1.

Here is the first part of the interview.

Advocate Publisher John Georges talks New Orleans Mayor’s race

Below is the transcript of Part 2. (To obtain the exact interview, listen to the audio within the video below).

GEORGES

You know he's not going to be buying ads in Saints games and super bowl ads, he will be spending his money differently so I think the mayor is taken him very serious, if not then he would not have asked for Pres. Obama's endorsement, so I think you are going to see a really hard fought election.

I think odds makers will give it to the mayor, he has the advantage, is very articulate, and of course the judge can surprise people, you know, when you have low expectations on a candidate and they come out and they do better its is like the Saints beating Philadelphia. I don't think anybody believed that the Saints were going to win other than Saints fans.

SABLUDOWSKY

I tell you have a perspective that is totally different than mine on this and of course you have been involved inthe political world maybe as long as I have you just have a different perspective than mine, I just don't see any way, any way possible that Mitch Landrieu can lose this, particularly now with Pres. Obama backing him and I'm saying this sort of in jest, sarcastically.

GEORGES

But I don't think we are different or opposed except that I am showing you how the other guy can when.. I am saying it is Landrieu's race to win, obviously, he's got the bully pulpit, the headlines, the media, he does press conferences, he has patronage where he can give out work to people and so the money follows the guy in the office it is hard for a guy not in office to get money from architects, contractors--and, the political wisdom, but you know the truth is there have been upsets in politics, it happens every day, Ray Nagin was not expected to be the mayor of New Orleans the first time and was not expected to win reelection, so twice he was a able to do things. I would tell you when Edwin Edwards ran for the last term and nobody thought that he had a chance and he ended up in a race with David Duke in won that race and nobody, nobody thought that Edwards could make a comeback so I'm not trying to be against the mayor I’m just trying to give you a different perspective.

When you look at the race with demographic standpoint of view the mayor has to get over 40% of the African-American vote and he has to get over 80% of the white vote and those are hard hurdles so both of them have a tough race, they both know what they need to do. Like I said, it really won't start until next week and it will run for three or four weeks and that is what I predict.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Caption

