Monday, 13 January 2014

Historic Bayoubuzz-WGSO Google Hangout webcast-Bagneris interview

crouere-sabludowsky-punchingIn what could be the first-ever joint venture interview between a talk radio station and a website producing a Google Hangout webcast live, Bayoubuzz.com and WGSO Radio will interview Judge Michael Bagneris, candidate for Mayor of New Orleans.

 

Bagneris will be interviewed Monday morning on WGSO AM radio and on Bayoubuzz.com in a joint radio-Google Hangout project. 


The interview will take place on Jeff Crouere's Ringside Politics, WGSO 990 AM radio and on Bayoubuzz.com using the convergence of talk radio, Google Hangout On Air and news website. 

Watch on Google +, or Youtube, Bayoubuzz.com or listen at 990AM WGSO Radio with political discussion beginning at 10am and the interview.

The broadcast will begin at 10 am today with a political discussion by the two interviewers, Crouere and Bayoubuzz's Stephen Sabludowsky.  The Bagneris interview will start at 10:30.

