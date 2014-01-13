  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Bagneris predicts win, no runoff; Open Glover case; No deputy mayors
Monday, 13 January 2014 13:32

Bagneris predicts win, no runoff; Open Glover case; No deputy mayors

Rate this item
(0 votes)

wgso-jeff-bagnerisJudge Michael Bagneris, candidate for New Orleans Mayor said on Jeff Crouere’s WGSO 990 radio show on Tuesday that he would win outright in the first primary and not be in a runoff with Mitch Landrieu, the current incumbent.

 The last fifteen minutes of radio broadcast was also webcasted live by Bayoubuzz site using Google Hangouts.  Crouere and Bagneris were in the WGSO studio in the New Orleans CBD, Bayoubuzz participated in the hangout from Jefferson Parish. 

The Judge also said that if elected, he would not utilize the Deputy Mayor system employed by Mitch Landrieu and supports reopening the Glover case which has rocked the city after claims of police brutality and wrongful deaths arising from the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Published in Latest Buzz
Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

www.bayoubuzz.com | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Media Sources
More in this category: « Historic Bayoubuzz-WGSO Google Hangout webcast-Bagneris interview A New Orleans Saints 2014 wish list after coulda, woulda, shoulda »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1