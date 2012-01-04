Detroit Lions Long Odds To Superbowl Begin With New Orleans Saints

True, the chances of winning this season's Super Bowl vary from team to team, but the bottom line is that once a team has qualified, anything can happen.

Just take a look at the 2010 Packers and the 2005 Steelers, who both won Super Bowls despite starting the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in their respective conferences. The 2007 Giants and Eli Manning shocked the world with their 17-14 upset win overly the previously undefeated Patriots, having won right to play in the title game after entering the postseason as the NFC's No. 5 seed.

This season's No. 6 seeds have tough tests in front of them. The Lions (35-1) must open the playoffs against the Saints, Drew Brees, a team that is 8-0 straight up and against the spread this season.

Here's the rundown for the playoff field, thanks to BetOnline.com:

Current Odds

Falcons 30-1

Ravens 7-1

Bengals 45-1

Broncos 45-1

Lions 35-1

Packers 1.45-1

Texans 32-1

Patriots 3.25-1

Saints 3.5-1

Giants 17.5-1

Steelers 11-1

49ers 11-1

SOME HITHER, others yon: Saints may place RB Mark Ingram (turf toe) after surgery on IR...The NFL world was shocked when Chargers coach and GM Turner and Smith weren't fired. Smith has let Drew Brees, RB Mike Carter and Darren Sharper escape...Coach Rex Ryan denies Peyton Manning is in the Jets radar...RB Matt Forte (MCL sprain) plans to play in the Pro Bowl...

Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh says he is excited about playing the Saints: "It's a great opportunity to go against them. They have a lot of Pro Bowlers on their offensive line. It's always a great challenge. I'm excited to be able to play in that stadium. I've heard a lot of good things about it."...Lions players were fined $40,000 in the earlier Saints game. TE Brando Pettigrew was hit the hardest, $25,000 for making con tack with an official...

Despite an 8-8 record Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he'll continue in his role as GM and will keep his coach. As long as he owns the team, he wants to call the shots. His Cowboys need a new GM and head coach and some leadership. Why hire someone to do a job that you can't do yourself?...

Former LSU safety Ryan Clark will sit out the Steelers' playoff game at Denver. Clark has a sickle cell trait that caused a variety of health problems. In 2007, he lost his spleen, gall bladder and 30 pounds after the game out there. The bright side: The Broncos and Tim Tebow are the team you want to face if you are short on defensive backs...

Regarding the complaints that the Saints were unprofessional in scoring at the end of the most recent Atlanta game when the team was soundly ahead of the Falcons, you will remember baseball manager Jim Dugan telling his female baseball players "There ain't no crying in baseball" in the 1992 very good movie "A League of Their Own." Tom Hanks played the drunken manager...

Well, he probably meant football too.

by Ed Staton

Get your Saints and LSU jerseys at Louisiana Sports Talk



