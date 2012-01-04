2012 Republican Resolution: Reject Romney And Rinos

While the grassroots of the Republican Party are solidly conservative, the power brokers are mostly moderates, who could not care less about principle and are only concerned about power.

As we enter a new year and another presidential race, Republicans face a very old problem, how to wrest control of their party from the country club establishment which has dominated the process for generations.

These influential insiders long ago picked their candidate for this year’s presidential race, moderate chameleon “multiple choice” Mitt Romney. While this may be the right choice for the special interest groups, it is not the right choice for a majority of Republicans, as the Iowa caucus results clearly showed. Romney “won” by eight votes, despite outspending his opponents. He even finished below his total from four years ago.

The GOP power brokers are not concerned about the closeness of the vote in Iowa; they believe that Romney has the money and organization to win a lengthy and expensive race. He is also the perfect candidate for the insiders. He served as Governor of the most liberal state in the nation, Massachusetts. He is also a millionaire with powerful connections across the country.

In the 2008 presidential election, Romney performed well and gave John McCain plenty of competition. This time, he is more organized; better funded and has more experience. In the debates, he has performed flawlessly, giving well-rehearsed answers to softball questions. While his conservative opponents have been savaged by the media and the GOP establishment, Romney has soared above the fray, looking presidential.

Of course Romney is doing well; he has been doing one job for the past six years, running for President. He looks good, sounds good, but the problem is that he has no core convictions. He has taken multiple stands on social, economic and foreign policy issues. He gives answers that are poll tested and strictly political, not principled.

It is disturbing that Romney has been technically leading the polls, but has not been called to account for his amazing contradictions on a host of issues. Now, is the time to take Romney to task and wrest the nomination from the RINO (Republican in Name Only) wing of the Republican Party.

True conservatives must unite and mount an intraparty attack against Governor Romney. If not, the nomination and the country will be lost. As the party standard bearer, Mitt Romney will surely lose to Barack Obama and the country cannot take four more years of reckless liberalism.

While the media continually claims that Romney is the only GOP candidate with a chance to appeal to moderates and Independents and beat Obama, recent political history proves otherwise. Every time the Republican Party has nominated a moderate like Romney, the party has lost. In the past 35 years, these moderate Republican presidential nominees have all lost: Gerald Ford, George H. W. Bush, Bob Dole and John McCain. When the GOP nominates a conservative for President like Ronald Reagan or George W. Bush, the party wins.

Despite the media spin, the political reality is that a moderate GOP nominee will turn off conservatives, libertarians and millions of disappointed Democrats looking for an alternative to Barack Obama. Why should unhappy Democrats vote for a watered down liberal like Romney when they can have four more years of the real thing?

It is time the Republican Party gave the voters of this nation a choice, not an echo. The party needs an optimistic, articulate, conservative who can present a platform of “bold colors, not pale pastels.” The GOP nominee needs to make it perfectly clear where he or she stands on the important issues facing this nation. Our economy is in shambles, our borders are unprotected and our country is threatened by radicals who continue to plot our destruction. We need strong conservative leadership in these perilous times and that certainly is not Mitt Romney.

Romney the RINO is the architect of socialized medicine, which was the inspiration for Obama’s horrific healthcare plan. Romney is on record supporting gun control laws, abortion rights, additional stimulus spending, automaker and Wall Street bailouts, the man made global warming hoax and increased regulations. In Massachusetts, he raised taxes by $730 million and called the flat tax proposal “unfair.” He criticized Ronald Reagan while running for office as an Independent. Later he claimed he was really a “moderate”: with “progressive” ideas. While he may be a good fit for Massachusetts, Romney is a horrible fit for the Republican Party.

He claims he has had a subsequent “conversion” to more conservative positions like opposing abortion, but it is only for political convenience.

In this race, Romney is clearly trying to fool uninformed voters who are easily manipulated by the media. He is receiving major assistance from the establishment wing of the Republican Party and his fundraising far exceeds his opponents. They are trying to buy this election; just look at what happened in Iowa. A political action committee linked to Romney spent millions of dollars destroying Newt Gingrich. While the Speaker was hurt, Romney was not particularly helped in the process.

Despite his superior fundraising, organization and experience, Romney remained stuck at the 25 percent support level. Clearly the vast majority of Republican voters want a more conservative candidate than Romney. Presently, the Governor is leading because the moderates are united behind his candidacy, while the larger number of conservatives is split among six candidates. It is time that conservatives unite behind one candidate to challenge the establishment.

The best New Year’s resolution for the Republican Party in 2012 must be to reject Romney and the RINO wing of the party which has ushered in massive electoral losses in presidential races and historic levels of deficit spending on Capitol Hill.

If a miracle happens and Romney is elected President in November, he will not offer the type of change we desperately need. He will tinker with our colossal system of government, not radically reform it.

The time for tinkering is over, as our financial situation is very precarious. With a national debt of $15 trillion and 46 millions Americans on food stamps, it is time for a massive course correction.

This election is the most important in our nation’s history. The Republican Party cannot afford to nominate another moderate loser, the stakes are too high.

--

Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com. E-mail him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .