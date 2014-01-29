"Duck Dynasty" Down, Perkins Ducks Cassidy, Gang

One have to wonder what is going through U.S. Rep. Bill Cassidy’s mind these days, as well as the minds of his campaign staff. He is supposed to be the chosen one by the national and state Republican Party to oppose incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu this fall. But fellow Republicans keep casting stones at what has now become Cassidy’s glass house. He already has two opponents from his own party – retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness and state Rep. Paul Hollis.

Now comes a huge stone being tossed by Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian think tank and lobbying organization. He told The Hill newspaper in Washington, D.C. that Cassidy cannot win against Landrieu because he is not conservative enough. Perkins didn’t stop there. He hurled a couple of more stones, obviously aimed at Maness and Hollis. When asked if a stronger candidate had emerged in the race, he said, “not that has come to the forefront yet.” Though he said he is not currently looking at jumping into the U.S. Senate race, it did not rule it out, but admitted it is getting late and Cassidy has the money.

Obviously, Perkins has an itch to get back into elected office. He was a state representative from 1996-2004. He ran for the U.S. Senate in 2002 in a nine-candidate field and finished fourth with 10% of the vote. Landrieu defeated Republican Suzanne Haik Terrell in the runoff.

"Duck Dynasty" being shot down?

The West Monroe-based reality show “Duck Dynasty” was flying high in the ratings until one of it’s stars, Phil Robertson, made derogatory comments about gays and African-Americans in a recent magazine article.

Its Season 5 premiere show drew 8.5 million viewers, far below the 12 million who tuned in for the premiere in Season 4. The second episode of Season 5 had only 6.7 million viewers and a disappointing 2.9 rating among the coveted 18-49 demographic group.