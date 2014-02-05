French Quarter Fest Announces Program

Judging by recent press releases by the French Quarter Festival, locals and visitors should look forward to the second weekend of April. Today, the festival revealed two of this year's posters and the musical lineup.

The two posters that were unveiled today are by local artists Varion Laurent and Simon Hardeveld. Laurent, a lifelong resident of New Orleans, has painted Dr. John, who is to return to the French Quarter Festival this year for the first time since 1987. According to French Quarter Fest, Laurent's painting captures “the energy of the French Quarter, a perfect backdrop for Dr. John's charismatic persona.” Simon Hardeveld, who was born in France but relocated to New Orleans, is known for his popular “jovially phrased paintings,” and his contribution to the festival is no exception. This time, it features the statement “I want to live in a music festival forever.” The posters can be bought online, and the revenue helps the festival stay free and open to the public.

French Quarter Fest also released their musical lineup, and it includes famous names such as Irma Thomas, Dr. John and the Nite Trippers, The Dukes of Dixieland, Irvin Mayfield and the Jazz Playhouse Revue, as well as numerous other artists, orchestras, and brass bands.

Schedule

Thursday, April 10



Bag of Donuts

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet

Benny Grunch and the Bunch

Big Easy Playboys

Blues Masters featuring "Big Al" Carson

Bonerama

Chris Owens

Corey Ledet

Eric Lindell

Flow Tribe

Fredy Omar con su Banda

Gravy

Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans

Joe Krown, Walter "Wolfman" Washington & Russell Batiste

Lionel Ferbos and the Louisiana Shakers

New Birth Brass Band

Organic Trio

Panorama Jazz Band

PJ Morton

PresHall Brass

Soul Project NOLA

Tank and the Bangas

The Pfister Sisters

The Victory Big Band

Waylon Thibodeaux Band



Friday, April 11



Amanda Shaw and the Cute Guys

Audacity Brass Band

Aurora Nealand and the Royal Roses

Banu Gibson & the New Orleans Hot Jazz

Brandon Moreau and Cajungrass

Brass-A-Holics

Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band

Camile Baudoin and the Living Rumors

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Connie Jones and the FQF All Stars

Dash Rip Rock

Davell Crawford

Davis Rogan

Debauche

Diablo's Horns

Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders

Donald Harrison, Jr.

Dr. John and the Nite Trippers

Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue

George Porter, Jr. & Runnin' Pardners

Kid Merv and All That Jazz

Lagniappe Brass Band

Leroy Jones' Original Hurricane Brass Band

Luke Winslow-King

Marc Stone

Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas

Nigel Hall

Paul Sanchez and Minimum Rage

Rebirth Brass Band

Robin Barnes

Rotary Downs

Shannon Powell and his Traditional All-stars

Stooges Brass Band

The Dukes of Dixieland (40th Anniversary)

The New Orleans Nightingales Revue

The Roots of Music

Tricia Boutté & Bootleg Operation

Wendell Brunious



Saturday, April 12



Amy Trail

Andrew Duhon

Babineaux Sisters Band

Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. & the Wild Magnolias

Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders

Charmaine Neville

Chegadão

Chris Mulé & the Perpetrators

Christian Serpas & Ghost Town

Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders

Colin Lake

Corey Henry's Treme Funktet

Cori Walters and the Universe Jazz Band

Dave Ferrato & Tchoupazine

Denton Hatcher

Duke Heitger's Steamboat Stompers

Egg Yolk Jubilee

Erica Falls

Ernie Vincent and the Top Notes

Feufollet

Garden District Trio

Glen David Andrews

Hot Club of New Orleans

Irvin Mayfield and the Jazz Playhouse Revue

Jaland Crossland

Jane Harvey Brown Traditional Jazz Stars

Jerry Embree's Jazzman Band

Jimmy LaRocca's Original Dixieland Jazz Band

John Autin and Ex-Treme

Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes

Jumonville/Staehle

Lars Edegran's New Orleans Jazz Band

Lena Prima and Band

Lynn Drury

New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings

NOCCA Jazz Ensemble

Onward Brass Band

Opera on Tap

Otra

Ovi-G and the Froggies

Rebecca Roubion

Renard Poché Band

Rick Trolsen's New Orleans Po-Boys

Roddie Romero & the Hub City Allstars

Royal & Dumaine Hawaiians

Russell Batiste & Friends w/ the Wild Tchoupitoulas featuring Jason Neville

Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush

Sean Ardoin-n-Zydekool

Sean Bruce

Some Like it Hot Traditional Jazz Band

Steve Pistorius & the Southern Syncopators

The Bottoms Up Blues Gang

The Dixie Cups (50th Anniversary)

The Irene Sage Band

The New Orleans Jazz Vipers

The Original Pinettes Brass Band

The Ronnie Kole Show featuring John Perkins

The Smoking Time Jazz Club

Tim Laughlin

Tom McDermott & His Jazz Hellions

Tommy Malone

Travis Meadows

Walter "Wolfman" Washington and the Roadmasters

Zion Trinity Band

Sunday, April 13

Alexis and the Samurai

Anais St. John

Andrew Hall's Society Brass Band

Astral Project

Baby Bee

Bamboula 2000

Bucktown All-Stars

Carl LeBlanc

Casa Samba Extravaganza

Creole String Beans

Crescent City Brass

Dancing at Dusk with the Tom Saunders and the Tomcats

Daria and the Hip Drops

Don Jamison Heritage School of Music

Gina Brown & Anutha Level

Harmonouche

Harpist Rachel Van Voorhees

Helen Gillet's Wazozo Zorchestra

Hot 8 Brass Band

I'voire Spectacle

Ingrid Lucia

James Andrews

Jeremy Davenport

John Fohl

Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen

Kid Simmons Jazz Band

Kristin Diable

Leif Pedersen's 1944 Big Band

Leroy Jones & New Orleans' Finest

Les Freres Michot

Lillian Boutté & Gumbo Zaire

Linnzi Zaorski

Little Freddie King

Los Po-Boy-Citos

Lost Bayou Ramblers

Mardi Gras Indian Orchestra

Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns

Miss Sophie Lee

Nasimiyu Marumba Band

New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra

New Orleans Moonshiners

Orange Kellin's New Orleans Deluxe Orchestra

Orleans Brass Band

Peter Novelli

Raw Oyster Cult

Rhodes Spedale & Cool Breeze

Seva Venet and his Storyville Stringband

Storyville Stompers Brass Band

Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots

Susan Cowsill

The Believers

The Friendly Travelers

The Idlewild String Confederation

The Iguanas

The New Orleans Suspects

The Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Tommy Sancton's New Orleans Legacy Band

Treme Brass Band

Tuba Skinny

Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans

Young Reliance Brass Band