French Quarter Fest Announces Program

The two posters that were unveiled today are by local artists Varion Laurent and Simon Hardeveld. Laurent, a lifelong resident of New Orleans, has painted Dr. John, who is to return to the French Quarter Festival this year for the first time since 1987. According to French Quarter Fest, Laurent's painting captures “the energy of the French Quarter, a perfect backdrop for Dr. John's charismatic persona.” Simon Hardeveld, who was born in France but relocated to New Orleans, is known for his popular “jovially phrased paintings,” and his contribution to the festival is no exception. This time, it features the statement “I want to live in a music festival forever.” The posters can be bought online, and the revenue helps the festival stay free and open to the public.
French Quarter Fest also released their musical lineup, and it includes famous names such as Irma Thomas, Dr. John and the Nite Trippers, The Dukes of Dixieland, Irvin Mayfield and the Jazz Playhouse Revue, as well as numerous other artists, orchestras, and brass bands.
Schedule
Thursday, April 10
Bag of Donuts
BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet
Benny Grunch and the Bunch
Big Easy Playboys
Blues Masters featuring "Big Al" Carson
Bonerama
Chris Owens
Corey Ledet
Eric Lindell
Flow Tribe
Fredy Omar con su Banda
Gravy
Irma Thomas, Soul Queen of New Orleans
Joe Krown, Walter "Wolfman" Washington & Russell Batiste
Lionel Ferbos and the Louisiana Shakers
New Birth Brass Band
Organic Trio
Panorama Jazz Band
PJ Morton
PresHall Brass
Soul Project NOLA
Tank and the Bangas
The Pfister Sisters
The Victory Big Band
Waylon Thibodeaux Band
Friday, April 11
Amanda Shaw and the Cute Guys
Audacity Brass Band
Aurora Nealand and the Royal Roses
Banu Gibson & the New Orleans Hot Jazz
Brandon Moreau and Cajungrass
Brass-A-Holics
Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band
Camile Baudoin and the Living Rumors
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Connie Jones and the FQF All Stars
Dash Rip Rock
Davell Crawford
Davis Rogan
Debauche
Diablo's Horns
Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders
Donald Harrison, Jr.
Dr. John and the Nite Trippers
Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue
George Porter, Jr. & Runnin' Pardners
Kid Merv and All That Jazz
Lagniappe Brass Band
Leroy Jones' Original Hurricane Brass Band
Luke Winslow-King
Marc Stone
Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas
Nigel Hall
Paul Sanchez and Minimum Rage
Rebirth Brass Band
Robin Barnes
Rotary Downs
Shannon Powell and his Traditional All-stars
Stooges Brass Band
The Dukes of Dixieland (40th Anniversary)
The New Orleans Nightingales Revue
The Roots of Music
Tricia Boutté & Bootleg Operation
Wendell Brunious
Saturday, April 12
Amy Trail
Andrew Duhon
Babineaux Sisters Band
Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. & the Wild Magnolias
Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders
Charmaine Neville
Chegadão
Chris Mulé & the Perpetrators
Christian Serpas & Ghost Town
Clive Wilson's New Orleans Serenaders
Colin Lake
Corey Henry's Treme Funktet
Cori Walters and the Universe Jazz Band
Dave Ferrato & Tchoupazine
Denton Hatcher
Duke Heitger's Steamboat Stompers
Egg Yolk Jubilee
Erica Falls
Ernie Vincent and the Top Notes
Feufollet
Garden District Trio
Glen David Andrews
Hot Club of New Orleans
Irvin Mayfield and the Jazz Playhouse Revue
Jaland Crossland
Jane Harvey Brown Traditional Jazz Stars
Jerry Embree's Jazzman Band
Jimmy LaRocca's Original Dixieland Jazz Band
John Autin and Ex-Treme
Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes
Jumonville/Staehle
Lars Edegran's New Orleans Jazz Band
Lena Prima and Band
Lynn Drury
New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings
NOCCA Jazz Ensemble
Onward Brass Band
Opera on Tap
Otra
Ovi-G and the Froggies
Rebecca Roubion
Renard Poché Band
Rick Trolsen's New Orleans Po-Boys
Roddie Romero & the Hub City Allstars
Royal & Dumaine Hawaiians
Russell Batiste & Friends w/ the Wild Tchoupitoulas featuring Jason Neville
Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush
Sean Ardoin-n-Zydekool
Sean Bruce
Some Like it Hot Traditional Jazz Band
Steve Pistorius & the Southern Syncopators
The Bottoms Up Blues Gang
The Dixie Cups (50th Anniversary)
The Irene Sage Band
The New Orleans Jazz Vipers
The Original Pinettes Brass Band
The Ronnie Kole Show featuring John Perkins
The Smoking Time Jazz Club
Tim Laughlin
Tom McDermott & His Jazz Hellions
Tommy Malone
Travis Meadows
Walter "Wolfman" Washington and the Roadmasters
Zion Trinity Band
Sunday, April 13
Alexis and the Samurai
Anais St. John
Andrew Hall's Society Brass Band
Astral Project
Baby Bee
Bamboula 2000
Bucktown All-Stars
Carl LeBlanc
Casa Samba Extravaganza
Creole String Beans
Crescent City Brass
Dancing at Dusk with the Tom Saunders and the Tomcats
Daria and the Hip Drops
Don Jamison Heritage School of Music
Gina Brown & Anutha Level
Harmonouche
Harpist Rachel Van Voorhees
Helen Gillet's Wazozo Zorchestra
Hot 8 Brass Band
I'voire Spectacle
Ingrid Lucia
James Andrews
Jeremy Davenport
John Fohl
Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen
Kid Simmons Jazz Band
Kristin Diable
Leif Pedersen's 1944 Big Band
Leroy Jones & New Orleans' Finest
Les Freres Michot
Lillian Boutté & Gumbo Zaire
Linnzi Zaorski
Little Freddie King
Los Po-Boy-Citos
Lost Bayou Ramblers
Mardi Gras Indian Orchestra
Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns
Miss Sophie Lee
Nasimiyu Marumba Band
New Orleans Classic Jazz Orchestra
New Orleans Moonshiners
Orange Kellin's New Orleans Deluxe Orchestra
Orleans Brass Band
Peter Novelli
Raw Oyster Cult
Rhodes Spedale & Cool Breeze
Seva Venet and his Storyville Stringband
Storyville Stompers Brass Band
Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots
Susan Cowsill
The Believers
The Friendly Travelers
The Idlewild String Confederation
The Iguanas
The New Orleans Suspects
The Uptown Jazz Orchestra
Tommy Sancton's New Orleans Legacy Band
Treme Brass Band
Tuba Skinny
Wanda Rouzan and a Taste of New Orleans
Young Reliance Brass Band