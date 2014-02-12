  • You are here:  
Wednesday, 12 February 2014 13:37

Anti-corruption New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin guilty 20 of 21 counts

nagin smallC. Ray Nagin, the former New Orleans mayor who rode into town on an anti-corruption platform, will likely be transfered into a federal prison as a result of guilty convictions on 20 out of 21 counts, today in the federal court in New Orleans.

 

Perhaps nothing can describe the news event better than twitter, moments and other news stories published immediately after the convictions were announced: 

 

