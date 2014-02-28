Cinco de Mayo school ruling shreds flag, patriotism, constitution

Yes, Lee Greenwood the flag still stands for freedom, but our politically correct educators are taking it away. Just when it seems, the disease of political correctness cannot get any worse, it does. On Thursday, a federal court sided with a northern California high school that prevented students from wearing American flag t-shirts on Cinco de Mayo.

The incident occurred back in 2010 when administrators at Live Oak High School in Morgan City California forced students to remove their American flag t-shirts or go home. The school officials were concerned that the shirts would incite Latino students celebrating the Mexican holiday.

Because of a fear of violence, the court ruled that the constitutionally protected freedom of expression of the students could be abridged. The court cited previous incidents of racial violence at the school and said administrators had the right to curtail certain freedoms to keep the peace. It is truly a sad day when liberal judges ratify the insane decisions of politically correct school systems.

Of course this decision shreds the First Amendment and is an affront to all patriotic Americans. As noted Kendal Jones, a mother of one of the students involved in the case, “The idea that it's offensive to wear patriotic clothing ... regardless of what day it is, is unconscionable to me."

It is no wonder that the parents were upset and legally challenged the school. They are prepared to appeal on the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.

It is a crying shame that in the United States of America 2014, the symbol of our country, our flag, has become controversial and incites Latino students to commit violence. Incredibly, this is happening in the United States of America, not Mexico.

In our country today, we are so worried about offending minorities, that we are willing to abandon our national symbol and link it to violence in the process.

Our flag is not a violent symbol, it represents freedom and liberty. It is a beacon of hope to millions of oppressed people all over the world. Too many brave Americans have died protecting that flag and what it represents for it to be tarnished by politically correct educators and judges.

This ruling is symbolic of what is wrong with our country. In a different era of our country’s history, such a ruling would never stand. However, today, with our liberal court system, it is quite possible that it will never be overturned.

Instead of targeting peaceful students wearing American flag t-shirts, a better answer in a country that reveres freedom would have been to tell the offended Mexican American students that if they harmed anyone wearing a flag t-shirt, they would be disciplined and possibly arrested.

Instead, we now have mob rule running many of our schools, especially those with high percentages of Hispanic students. Of course millions of immigrants are attracted to American values such as free speech and freedom of religion and cherish our symbols such as the American flag. Sadly, those patriotic immigrants are being ignored while radicals in the Latino community are being recognized. These activists are now dictating to school systems what students can wear and telling them what days they are allowed to show their patriotism.

In reality, any day, including Cinco de Mayo, is a great time to show pride in the American flag. The fact that our school officials and judges do not realize this fact is sobering and disturbing.

As our values and traditions are being attacked, life is America is changing and not for the better. In fact, it will get worse, much worse before it gets any better, if it ever does.