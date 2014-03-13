GNO Inc. gives Michael Hecht five years contract extension

Today, GNO Inc. held its annual meeting before nearly one thousand people at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The annual meeting is one of those events where business leaders from across the region mingle with one another and perhaps most importantly, listen to the State of the Region address delivered by Michael Hecht, the organization's President and CEO.

The organization and the region has grown astronomically since Hecht took the helm post Hurricane Katrina. During the meeting, it was announced that the organization has extended Hecht's contract for five years.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu addressed the audience detailing the positive steps the city is taking in remaking itself and its brand.

How well is the region doing in economic development?

Take a look at these, just for starts:

GNO, Inc. ranked as #2 Economic Development Organization in the U.S by Business Facilities Magzine, according to Bloomberg magazine, Greater New Orleans is the #2 Boomtown in America, due to population and GDP growth, Daily Beat ranked New Orleans #2 “Aspirational” City in the USA based on economy, demographics and quality of life, Forbes ranked the region #3 Big City Winning the IT Jobs Battle, only after Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

For a city that was on the brink of being issued its last rites only eight years ago post-storm, these recognitions represent strong evidence that the city is on the right path--moving forward, rapidly.

