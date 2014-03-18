Edwin Edwards vote for the kook? Webcast today

How else can you explain the decision by Edwin W. Edwards, four-term ex-governor of Louisiana, who has decided to jump into the ring for the Sixth Congressional District of Louisiana.

Is "vote for the crook" being replaced by "Vote for the kook"?

After all, Edwards, 86, is a convicted felon. The last time he resurrected his political career, he beat Nazi, David Duke for the governor’s position. At that time, the slogan was "vote for the crook".

After spending roughly a decade under federal sentencing, Edwards married for the third time, this time to a woman 50 years his younger. His last public foray, The Governor's Wife, was a failed reality TV show. He is the proud father of a brand-new son, made possible, due to medical science and frozen sperm.

But, throughout the decades he has defied odds, remade realities and is now setting the bar for political controversies.

So, has the 'crook" become a "kook"? Or, is the sly gray fox, as he is known, ready to shock the state and the nation once again, by overcoming great odds, a totally different political landscape and a stresses of age and life's challenges.

