JEDCO Challenge, Demo Diva, Entrepreneurship Week, Stephanie Hebert

The entrepreneurs behind these unique business ventures will take to the stage March 25th to compete for a grand prize package of in-kind services and direct capital valued at over $65,000. This year, we need YOUR HELP to choose the winner. During the competition, you'll have a chance to text your vote to the JEDCO Challenge to earn points for your favorite finalist. Each company will have just seven minutes to convince the crowd and our panel of judges that they deserve to walk away with all the winnings.



It's all happening on March 25th from 2:00 - 4:30 at Southport Hall (200 Monticello Avenue, New Orleans). The Challenge is free and open to all. Join us to celebrate creativity, applaud innovation and support our local entrepreneurs. It's an event you won't want to miss! For more information, visit the JEDCO Challenge Information Center. To register, click on the invitation below or visit www.jedco.org/events

IDEA VILLAGE ENTREPRENEURSHIP WEEK

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), the culmination of The Idea Village's annualEntrepreneur Season, has become the premier showcase event for the New Orleans entrepreneurial ecosystem. NOEW 2014 will engage 5,000+ of the nation's most innovative business leaders, financiers, entrepreneurs, & MBA students (through the IDEAcorps program) through 56+ events.

To view the full schedule of events go to http://www.ideavillage.org

ISPA AND THE DEMO DIVA

The International Sleep Products Association’s (ISPA) biennial EXPO 2014, the world’s largest mattress industry trade show, will gather more than 3,000 attendees in New Orleans March 26-29. Representing industry members from more than 50 countries, ISPA is committed to supporting the mattress industry through active public policy, public affairs and education initiatives.

During this four-day event, attendees have the opportunity to network with a record number of exhibitors, view more than 210 industry suppliers and learn from eight guest speakers on subjects such as consumer technology habits, the impact of sleep on personal health as well as a variety of communications strategies to promote success.

Local entrepreneur, Simone Bruni, also known as the Demo Diva, will talk about her success in creating a strong brand identity and developing “fans” instead of customers leading to her triumph in the male-dominated world of construction and demolition.

ISPA is committed to improving the business climate for mattress manufacturers and suppliers through policy advocacy, consumer education and improving environmental sustainability. The biennial ISPA EXPO was last held in New Orleans in 1996 and will be returning in 2020. The economic impact for the local economy from the ISPA EXPO 2014 is expected to be $3.8 million.

WHERE

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (MCCNO), Halls D-F

WHEN

Wednesday, March 26 to Saturday, March 29, 2014

MAJOR EVENTS

• Tuesday, March 25: Michael Magnuson, Founder and CEO, Revv Media, publisher of GoodBed.com discusses the way consumer buying habits are changing and the impact on the industry; MCCNO, ISPA Lounge, Exhibit Floor, Booth 2000*, 4-5:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 26: Sleep expert, Terry Cralle, discusses the importance of sleep for health, personal success and productivity; MCCNO, ISPA Lounge Exhibit Floor, Booth 2000*, 2-3 p.m

• Thursday, March 27: Simone Bruni, the Demolition Diva, will address the ISPA Women’s Networking Breakfast on her journey from a background in event planning to developing a successful construction company; MCCNO, ISPA Lounge Exhibit Floor, Booth 2000*, 8-9 a.m.

• Friday, March 28: Luke Williams, author, consultant and educator in areas of innovation, strategy and disruptive thinking, presents keynote address, “Disruptive Thinking: Fostering a Culture of Game-Changing Leadership”; MCCNO, La Nouvelle Ballroom, 8-10 a.m.

EXHIBIT FLOOR, Halls D-F

HOURS:

Wednesday, March 26 and Thursday, March 27: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 28: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 29: 9 a.m. to Noon

SOCIAL MEDIA CONSCIOUSNESS

Stephanie Hebert Insurance Agency in Houma announced the debut of its community cause program designed to benefit the local Houma community. The agency will work closely with nonprofit organizations in the area, to nominate a new beneficiary every 30-60 days. The idea is to create a campaign to help the elected individual, family or programs with immediate support by bringing awareness to these very important causes.



Each new cause will showcase a detailed full story about the elected cause on a designated donations page. With the newly launched program, Stephanie Hebert Insurance Agency takes responsibility for promoting that page through its many channels, to include its own database of thousands of customers, business partners, staff, neighbors and friends.



The agency also owns a monthly publication, Our Hometown magazine, which reserves a full page to feature the campaign of the chosen cause. The electronic Flipbook version of the current issue of the magazine can be accessed here: http://stephaniehebert.com/Our-Hometown-Magazine_43



To launch the campaign, Stephanie Hebert, the agency’s principal, has chosen to introduce the Head Start Program. The Head Start program provides comprehensive services for low-income children to produce self-sufficiency and self-esteem by educating children and their families for a better tomorrow. Children in the Head Start Program are registered and receive Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books through the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence (TFAE).



“We value the importance of helping those in need, so we want to pull the community together to help children receive books that they otherwise wouldn’t receive without our help” Stephanie Hebert, founder and President of Stephanie Hebert Insurance Agency. “I believe every kid deserves a book.”