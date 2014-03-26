Honest: Jindal just thinking about 2016?

Let's be honest. Is he, or isn’t he? Only the governor, members of his inner political circle and perhaps national publications such as Politico know for sure.

Last week, in a Fox10 News interview, anchor Bob Grip asked Jindal, “You were just in New Hampshire, you’re here in Mobile, you’re going to Raleigh and then the NRA convention in Indianapolis. Does this mean you have ambitions down the road?” Jindal answered, “ You know, I’ll be honest. I’m certainly thinking about 2016 (emphasis ours), but the reality is we first have to focus on the 2014 election. We can take back the Senate, we will keep the House and win back a number of governors’ races, including here and many other states, but also we have to win the war of ideas,” said Jindal. See full interview here.

Honestly, just thinking?

After one reads today’s recent Politico article the word “thinking”, just might be more than a coy understatement--made especially during a legislative session in which Louisiana voters already suffering from Jindal "travel-fatigued" are wondering whether Jindal knows where his Baton Rouge office might be.

Says Politico:

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal has already visited New York City four times this year, pushing into big-money turf once dominated by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

In 2012, Mitt Romney survived a savage primary contest, largely because of his financial and organizational dominance. With 2016 looming closer, several presumptive candidates, including Rubio and Jindal, have already moved ahead of the pack in what might be called the infrastructure primary; other promising hopefuls, like Bush and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, look powerful on paper but have done little to capitalize on their promise.

Experienced GOP presidential hands have so far taken a “let a thousand flowers bloom” approach to the 2016 maneuvering. “While each is following a unique strategy to ramp up their operations, I’m particularly struck by Bobby Jindal’s aggressive outreach and early organizing, Rand Paul’s smart messaging on privacy and organizational strength and Marco Rubio’s discipline at playing the long game,” said Jim Merrill, Mitt Romney’s former New Hampshire strategist.

Romney’s Iowa campaign chief, David Kochel, said the flurry of Republican activity contrasts with the minimal movement on the Democratic side. “Whether it’s Jeb Bush on education, or Marco Rubio on foreign policy, or Rand Paul on NSA, they’re looking for and finding opportunities to grow the base,” he said.

Tweets about "bobby jindal"