Alabama Tide Fan, Bourbon Street Sexual Battery Offender Identified?

According to news reports from WGNO, ABC26 TV, one Alabama Crimson Tide football fan could find himself spending more time in New Orleans than perhaps he had planned.

 WGNO reported today in an update, “The man featured on cellphone video inside the Bourbon Street Krystal burger and wanted as a person of interest in a sexual battery of a passed out LSU fan could be Brian Downing, according to Russell County, Alabama Sheriff Heath Taylor.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff Taylor says Downing is currently en route to New Orleans with his family and attorney to meet with New Orleans Police sex crimes investigators. The Sheriff says he ordered Downing to travel to New Orleans immediately upon learning of his appearance in a viral video which features a man putting his genitals on the neck of a sleeping man in LSU attire at the crowded Bourbon Street restaurant presumably after the BCS Championship game between Alabama and LSU in the Dome January 9th.” 

Alabama won that game by whipping LSU in the Superdome 21-0.

Bourbon Street has known as one of the wildest streets in the world where often, women standing on balconies  have taken off their tops for beads thrown by members of the crowd from below.


