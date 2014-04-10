GOP urges kissing Congressman McAllister to resign: Webcast at 4



The Chairman of the Louisiana GOP, Roger Villere, has asked freshman Congressman Vance McAllister to resign due to a "sex scandal." Why? Who's calling the shots? Is the state party being fair, given its tolerance of others who have strayed? What does this mean for the national party? Should the Democrats follow suit with those who have/will strayed? Come join us today at 4pm on a Google Hangout webcast with special guests Greg Hilburn, reporter for the Monroe News Star, the publication breaking great news stories about these issues, Lawrence Chehardy (long-term public official and member of GOP), Stephen Sabludowsky and Jim Brown. Presented by Bayoubuzz.com http://www.bayoubuzz.com

Statement from Roger F. Villere, Jr.

Chairman, Republican Party of Louisiana:

"The Republican Party of Louisiana calls on Vance McAllister to resign his seat in Congress. Mr. McAllister's extreme hypocrisy is an example of why ordinary people are fed up with politics. A breach of trust of this magnitude can only be rectified by an immediate resignation. He has embarrassed our party, our state and the institution of Congress. A video showing him engaged in conduct unbecoming a member of Congress, on public time, in a public office, with one of his employees, was the focus of the national press for days. I call on Mr. McAllister to put the interests of his nation, state and party above his own and step aside.

We are praying for Mr. McAllister and the families that are involved. I attempted to resolve this matter privately and directly with Mr. McAllister, but his chief of staff chose to make this information public. Therefore, I have chosen to release this statement today."