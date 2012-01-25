  • You are here:  
  Ex-Saint, Greg Williams Is No Ex-Ram, Spagnuolo
Wednesday, 25 January 2012

Ex-Saint, Greg Williams Is No Ex-Ram, Spagnuolo

colston"There will be a big cultural change here," new Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said Tuesday during a conference call.

"I think the world of 'Spags' (Saints new defensive coordinator and former Rams head coach, Steve Spagnuolo), but don't mistake me for that. I'm not him. And there will be some differences here on some of the things that I expect," said Williams.

Williams plans to put his own bold stamp on the Rams defense.

"I'm not sure it's the right way to do things, but it's been a successful, valid way that I have been able to do things and make an impact at other places," Williams told stltoday.com.

Williams said his defenses are successful. "What you'll see is that everywhere I've gone, I've been able to get a top five defense during the time I'm there," said Williams. "Anywhere from one to four, one to five, in all the stops I've made."

Under Williams, the Saints' pass defense ranked 30th in the league this past season.

Williams said Spagnuolo did a good job and his team played hard and that it looks like the Rams have a good nucleus of players.

 "Everybody's going to be interviewing for a position," said Williams. "There's nothing given here. You'll find out from Jeff Fisher (new Rams head coach) and me that every day is an interview. And if you interview well today, you get to play. You don't interview well today, then you don't play."

Like his Saints practices, Williams said his practices will be loud and intense.

"I'm going to do everything in the world to put as much stress on the staff and the players as I can," said Williams. "You'll hear a lot of hollering and screaming, and a lot of intensity come out of me. But on game day, you'll never see that because those players and those coaches that are working in those stressful conditions, they don't need any more external stress."

Williams said he tries to breed confidence -- in players, in coaches, even in the fans. He said the best way to do that is to win.

Saints fans will remember Williams as the coach who put a defense together that largely helped the Saints win a Super Bowl.

Saints cornerback Jabari Greer had more passes thrown his way than other defensive back in the league this season. Quarterbacks threw 121 passes and completed 80 of them....Marques Colston had 82 catchable passes thrown to him and he caught 80 of them in 2011. Lance Moore was thrown 55 catchable balls and caught 52...Former Saints assistant coach Dennis Allen is a candidate for the Raiders head coaching job...One New Yorkcolumnist has written that Eli Manning is the best Giants quarterback of all time, better than Phil Simms. Y. A. Tittle, Fran Tarkenton and Charlie Conerly....

Mario Edwards, the top defender in the Class of 2012, and his father took an official visit5 to LSU this past weekend and the pair enjoyed their time with the coaching staff, according to Shea Dixon of Scout.com. The senior Edwards raved about the school's facilities, the school's academics and the fact that the Tigers have one of the more talented rosters and respected coaching staffs in the nation. Now Edwards, 6-foot-4, 297 pounds, must decide if LSU made a strong impression enough for to decomit from Florida State. Edwards, from Denton, Tex., will probably announce his decision on Feb. 1, national signing day...

Published in Latest Buzz
Ed Staton

Ed Staton is a former sports writer for the Times Picayune and New Orleans States Item.  He also served as the New Orleans Saints Information Director.  He has won 43 media awards in writing, design and photography.  

 

www.louisianasportstalk.com
