Ex-Saint, Greg Williams Is No Ex-Ram, Spagnuolo

"Everybody's going to be interviewing for a position," said Williams. "There's nothing given here. You'll find out from Jeff Fisher (new Rams head coach) and me that every day is an interview. And if you interview well today, you get to play. You don't interview well today, then you don't play."
Like his Saints practices, Williams said his practices will be loud and intense.
"I'm going to do everything in the world to put as much stress on the staff and the players as I can," said Williams. "You'll hear a lot of hollering and screaming, and a lot of intensity come out of me. But on game day, you'll never see that because those players and those coaches that are working in those stressful conditions, they don't need any more external stress."
Williams said he tries to breed confidence -- in players, in coaches, even in the fans. He said the best way to do that is to win.
Saints fans will remember Williams as the coach who put a defense together that largely helped the Saints win a Super Bowl.
