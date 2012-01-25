Ex-Saint, Greg Williams Is No Ex-Ram, Spagnuolo

"There will be a big cultural change here," new Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said Tuesday during a conference call.

"I think the world of 'Spags' (Saints new defensive coordinator and former Rams head coach, Steve Spagnuolo), but don't mistake me for that. I'm not him. And there will be some differences here on some of the things that I expect," said Williams.

Williams plans to put his own bold stamp on the Rams defense.

"I'm not sure it's the right way to do things, but it's been a successful, valid way that I have been able to do things and make an impact at other places," Williams told stltoday.com.

Williams said his defenses are successful. "What you'll see is that everywhere I've gone, I've been able to get a top five defense during the time I'm there," said Williams. "Anywhere from one to four, one to five, in all the stops I've made."

Under Williams, the Saints' pass defense ranked 30th in the league this past season.

Williams said Spagnuolo did a good job and his team played hard and that it looks like the Rams have a good nucleus of players.