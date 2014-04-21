Black Conservatives Fund at New Orleans RLC

According to a recent press release from the Republican Leadership Conference, the Black Conservatives Fund is giving away tickets to the Republican Leadership Conference this year in New Orleans.

One of the reason why they are going to New Orleans, according to the fund's Chairman Jessica Hayes, is the attitude of the Democratic Party toward black conservatives. Hayes said: "Democrats say that black conservatives are either Uncle Toms or don't exist. It's a lie to scare voters, and we are calling them out." PAC founding board member Anita MonCrief said: "The top Democrat, in charge of all House campaigns, recently called the Republican Party racist. We're showing that that is just not the case. I'm looking forward to help sending more Black Republicans to RLC 2014."

According to the same press release, the RLC will emphasize "the importance of engaging African American voters" and "provide special network opportunities for black Republicans." RLC spokesman Ali Akbar, referring to the same top Democrat as MonCrief, said: "top Democrat House leader Rep. Steve Israel (D-Ca.) said Republicans are 'animated by racism,' but failed to mention a single Republican he could assign that false claim to." The leader of the effort to invite black conservatives to RLC is William P. Mills, III, a conservative donor. The program will include a special tribute to Republican pioneer Frederick Douglass.

RLC 2014 is held in New Orleans on May 29-31 at the Hilton Riverside. The participants include many top Republican strategists, elected officials, activists, donors, bloggers, and candidates.