Hurricane Isaac could hit Louisiana, New Orleans on Katrina Eve

Hurricane watch has been extended just east of Morgan City Louisiana and includes New Orleans and Lake Pontchatrain.

The storm is expected to become Hurricane Isaac.

The National Hurricane Center has issued its latest Hurricane Advisory for now Tropical Storm Isaac at 10CST.

(Photo: A view of Hurricane Katrina aftermath from St. Bernard Parish)

According to the latest advisory, "A HURRICANE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR...* EAST OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA TO INDIAN PASS FLORIDA...INCLUDING

METROPOLITAN NEW ORLEANS AND LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN"

Should Isaac hit Louisiana and New Orleans, it will likely occur on the eve of Hurricane Katrina, seven years ago, on August 29.

WATCH THE KATRINA ANNIVERSARY VIDEOS AT KATRINA ANNIVERSARY

Here is the advisory:

TROPICAL STORM ISAAC FORECAST/ADVISORY NUMBER 22

NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL AL092012

1500 UTC SUN AUG 26 2012

CHANGES IN WATCHES AND WARNINGS WITH THIS ADVISORY...

THE HURRICANE WATCH FOR THE FLORIDA EAST COAST FROM GOLDEN BEACH

SOUTHWARD TO OCEAN REEF IS DISCONTINUED.

THE HURRICANE WATCH IS EXTENDED WESTWARD ALONG THE LOUISIANA COAST

TO JUST EAST OF MORGAN CITY...INCLUDING METROPOLITAN NEW ORLEANS

AND LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN.

THE GOVERNMENT OF CUBA HAS DISCONTINUED THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING

FOR THE CUBAN PROVINCES OF SANCTI SPIRITUS...CIEGO DE AVILA...

CAMAGUEY...LAS TUNAS...HOLGUIN...GRANMA...SANTIAGO DE CUBA...AND

GUANTANAMO.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT...

A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* THE FLORIDA KEYS INCLUDING THE DRY TORTUGAS

* THE WEST COAST OF FLORIDA FROM BONITA BEACH SOUTHWARD TO OCEAN

REEF

* FLORIDA BAY

A HURRICANE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* EAST OF MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA TO INDIAN PASS FLORIDA...INCLUDING

METROPOLITAN NEW ORLEANS AND LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* THE CUBAN PROVINCE OF VILLA CLARA

* THE NORTHWESTERN BAHAMAS

* THE FLORIDA EAST COAST FROM SEBASTIAN INLET SOUTHWARD TO OCEAN

REEF

* LAKE OKEECHOBEE

* THE FLORIDA WEST COAST AND THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE FROM NORTH OF

BONITA BEACH TO INDIAN PASS...INCLUDING TAMPA BAY

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* THE CUBAN PROVINCES OF MATANZAS AND CIENFUEGOS

* THE FLORIDA EAST COAST NORTH OF SEBASTIAN INLET TO FLAGLER BEACH

A HURRICANE WARNING MEANS THAT HURRICANE CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED

SOMEWHERE WITHIN THE WARNING AREA...IN THIS CASE WITHIN THE NEXT 24

HOURS. PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY SHOULD BE RUSHED

TO COMPLETION.

A HURRICANE WATCH MEANS THAT HURRICANE CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE

WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. A WATCH IS TYPICALLY ISSUED 48 HOURS

BEFORE THE ANTICIPATED FIRST OCCURRENCE OF TROPICAL-STORM-FORCE

WINDS...CONDITIONS THAT MAKE OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS DIFFICULT OR

DANGEROUS.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE

EXPECTED SOMEWHERE WITHIN THE WARNING AREA WITHIN 36 HOURS.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE

POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA...GENERALLY WITHIN 48 HOURS.

INTERESTS IN THE REMAINDER OF CUBA...THE REMAINDER OF FLORIDA...AND

THE REMAINDER OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST SHOULD MONITOR THE PROGRESS

OF ISAAC.

TROPICAL STORM CENTER LOCATED NEAR 23.9N 80.8W AT 26/1500Z

POSITION ACCURATE WITHIN 25 NM

PRESENT MOVEMENT TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST OR 300 DEGREES AT 16 KT

ESTIMATED MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE 995 MB

MAX SUSTAINED WINDS 55 KT WITH GUSTS TO 65 KT.

50 KT....... 60NE 0SE 0SW 0NW.

34 KT.......180NE 180SE 0SW 180NW.

12 FT SEAS..250NE 180SE 0SW 120NW.

WINDS AND SEAS VARY GREATLY IN EACH QUADRANT. RADII IN NAUTICAL

MILES ARE THE LARGEST RADII EXPECTED ANYWHERE IN THAT QUADRANT.

REPEAT...CENTER LOCATED NEAR 23.9N 80.8W AT 26/1500Z

AT 26/1200Z CENTER WAS LOCATED NEAR 23.5N 80.0W

FORECAST VALID 27/0000Z 25.0N 82.7W

MAX WIND 65 KT...GUSTS 80 KT.

64 KT... 20NE 10SE 0SW 10NW.

50 KT... 60NE 30SE 0SW 20NW.

34 KT...180NE 180SE 20SW 180NW.

FORECAST VALID 27/1200Z 26.1N 84.8W

MAX WIND 70 KT...GUSTS 85 KT.

64 KT... 20NE 10SE 0SW 10NW.

50 KT... 60NE 60SE 30SW 40NW.

34 KT...180NE 180SE 60SW 180NW.

FORECAST VALID 28/0000Z 27.4N 86.4W

MAX WIND 75 KT...GUSTS 90 KT.

64 KT... 30NE 20SE 10SW 20NW.

50 KT... 60NE 60SE 40SW 50NW.

34 KT...180NE 150SE 80SW 160NW.

FORECAST VALID 28/1200Z 28.5N 87.6W

MAX WIND 80 KT...GUSTS 100 KT.

50 KT... 70NE 60SE 50SW 60NW.

34 KT...180NE 150SE 90SW 160NW.

FORECAST VALID 29/1200Z 30.5N 89.0W

MAX WIND 90 KT...GUSTS 110 KT.

50 KT... 60NE 70SE 60SW 40NW.

34 KT...100NE 150SE 110SW 90NW.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK. NOTE...ERRORS FOR TRACK HAVE AVERAGED NEAR 175 NM

ON DAY 4 AND 225 NM ON DAY 5...AND FOR INTENSITY NEAR 20 KT EACH DAY

OUTLOOK VALID 30/1200Z 32.5N 89.5W...INLAND

MAX WIND 30 KT...GUSTS 40 KT.

OUTLOOK VALID 31/1200Z 34.5N 89.5W...INLAND

MAX WIND 20 KT...GUSTS 30 KT.

REQUEST FOR 3 HOURLY SHIP REPORTS WITHIN 300 MILES OF 23.9N 80.8W

NEXT ADVISORY AT 26/2100Z

$$

FORECASTER PASCH/ROBERTS

WATCH THE KATRINA ANNIVERSARY VIDEOS AT KATRINA ANNIVERSARY