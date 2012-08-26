  • You are here:  
Sunday, 26 August 2012 08:33

Hurricane Isaac: Louisiana Jindal, New Orleans Landrieu to update

Jindal-GE-talkLouisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will hold separate media updates Sunday afternoon to discuss preparations for Tropic Storm Isaac which is expected to become Hurricane Isaac. 

 

 

Jindal will hold the press conference after a meeting of the Unified Command Group. 

Shortly before, in New Orleans, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and City officials will provide an update on the City's storm preparations in advance of Tropical Storm Isaac.

Recent National Hurricane Center reports indicate that the storm is pressing upon Louisiana and New Orleans.

 

 

              

Bayoubuzz Staff
Prince Harry Vegas Pictures another royal Facebook moment Jindal: Louisiana voluntary evacuations, State of Emergency, GOP speech
