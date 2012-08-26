Hurricane Isaac: Louisiana Jindal, New Orleans Landrieu to update

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will hold separate media updates Sunday afternoon to discuss preparations for Tropic Storm Isaac which is expected to become Hurricane Isaac.

Jindal will hold the press conference after a meeting of the Unified Command Group.

Shortly before, in New Orleans, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and City officials will provide an update on the City's storm preparations in advance of Tropical Storm Isaac.

Recent National Hurricane Center reports indicate that the storm is pressing upon Louisiana and New Orleans.

