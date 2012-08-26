Hurricane Isaac: Louisiana Jindal, New Orleans Landrieu to update

Jindal will hold the press conference after a meeting of the Unified Command Group.
Shortly before, in New Orleans, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and City officials will provide an update on the City's storm preparations in advance of Tropical Storm Isaac.
Recent National Hurricane Center reports indicate that the storm is pressing upon Louisiana and New Orleans.
