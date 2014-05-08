Best, worse cities; Torres, LANO, World Trade Center, Xerox

With graduation season nearly upon us and the youth unemployment rate above 15%, the personal finance social network WalletHub today released a report examining the Best & Worst Cities to Start a Career in order to help recent graduates hit the “real world” running.

A few highlights of the report, which was based on 18 metrics ranging from the number of entry-level jobs per capita to the median starting salary in each of the 150 largest U.S. cities, can be found below.



Best Cities to Start a Career Worst Cities to Start a Career

1. Washington, DC 141. Riverside, CA

2. Denver, CO 142. Cleveland, OH

3. Irving, TX 143. Fayetteville, NC

4. Seattle, WA 144. Columbus, GA

5. Minneapolis, MN 145. Detroit, MI

6. San Francisco, CA 146. Akron, OH

7. Austin, TX 147. San Bernardino, CA

8. Dallas, TX 148. Stockton, CA

9. Charlotte, NC 149. Port St. Lucie, FL

10. Houston, TX 150. Modesto, CA



For the full report, please visit: http://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-to-start-a-career/3626/

Torres, Khodr buy New Orleans Board of Trade

New Orleans developer Sidney D. Torres IV announced the purchase of the New Orleans Board of Trade building located at 316 Magazine St. in downtown New Orleans. Torres purchased the historic building, which dates back to the 1880’s, for an undisclosed amount yesterday. For the last several years, the elegant building has been best known for its use as a rental facility for weddings and corporate events. New Orleans developer and restaurateur Hicham Khodr, owner of The Grill (formerly known as Camelia Grill) and co-owner of NOLA Restaurant, partnered with Torres on the deal.

Torres intends to continue to use the building as a venue for special events. “I have always admired the Board of Trade as one of New Orleans’ most interesting buildings, reflecting the city’s history as a major port city,” Torres stated. “When it became available for sale, I jumped at the opportunity to preserve this space. New Orleans is one of the country’s top wedding destinations and there is a lack of wedding space downtown and in the French Quarter. At 15,000 square feet, the building is the perfect size to accommodate medium-sized events with a traditional New Orleans courtyard that offers indoor and outdoor entertaining, with plenty of parking nearby. My vision is to preserve the building’s historic features, accented with high-end design detail.”

Pigeon Catering will remain a tenant in the building and serve as the catering provider. The Board of Trade offices will relocate in a matter of months.

Xerox



Xerox, a third party contractor for DCFS, will conduct several multi-state tests of its Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) system during May, the first this Saturday, May 10. The tests will assess the integrity of the system and will be conducted across the Xerox EBT system, which includes Louisiana.

Xerox assures the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) that the tests are not expected to impact Louisiana's EBT system. DCFS contracts with Xerox to distribute benefits through EBT for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps), and cash benefit payments through Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP) and Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP).

In the event the EBT host is unavailable because of the Xerox tests, DCFS reminds retailers to follow their established policies and procedures. Retailers who have questions regarding the tests can call 1-866-880-5264.

The planned tests are similar to one completed in October 2013 that resulted in a multi-state EBT failure. DCFS has determined that some retailers did not follow guidelines during that event, resulting in SNAP recipients who attempted to intentionally and grossly misuse taxpayer dollars by using their EBT cards to make purchases that exceeded the available balance in their accounts. To date, 41 SNAP recipients have been disqualified for a period of at least one year because of their actions that day.

Farm to Table

The Farm To Table International Symposium (F2Ti) offers practical knowledge for all those interested in the topics of sourcing, producing, and consuming foods locally. Join in lively discussions on the topic which will feature the brightest thought leaders and leading practitioners in the burgeoning farm-to-table movement. This year’s theme, “The Process,” examines the agricultural-culinary cycle at all levels and will feature its own organic urban farm research project.

Fundraising: LANO

Louisiana Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater New Orleans announces its 2014 June Fundraising Conference. The theme is "Delivering the Message" and it features two of the top names in fundraising: Tom Ahern and Penelope Burk.

Tom Ahern is considered one of the world's top authorities on how to increase revenue through donor communications. Author of the popular book Raising More Money with Newsletters Than You Ever Thought Possible, he specializes in applying the discoveries of psychology and neuroscience to the day-to-day business of inspiring and retaining donors. Tom will tell you what's wrong with your donor communications program and give you effective remedies.

Penelope Burk, who wrote Donor-Centered Fundraising and Donor-Centered Leadership, is transforming the way we communicate with donors. Her approach brings donors' needs and fundraisers' expertise together through evidence-based strategies that raise more money more quickly.

For more information or to register follow this link.

Flood Protection lawsuits

Environmental experts will help explain the intricacies of the controversial lawsuit filed by the Southeast Louisiana Floor Protection Board; the State Government response to it; and the implications for oil and gas companies as well as communities in flood-prone areas. If you see yourself living in New Orleans in the future, you need to be here!

Panelists:

• Jeff Adelson, Reporter, New Orleans Advocate

• Jonathan Henderson, Coastal Resiliency Organizer, Gulf Restoration Network

• Anne Rolfes, Founding Director, Louisiana Bucket Brigade

• Liz Davey (moderator), Director, Tulane Office of Sustainability

This event is being hosted by Roosevelt Institute New Orleans Pipeline and will take place at Propeller. The May 15 panel will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be preceded by light drinks, beginning at 6.

World Trade Center

The World Trade Center of New Orleans in partnership with the EU Delegation to the U.S. will host a breakfast focused on environmental issues shared between Louisiana and the EU. The meeting will be held on May 15th at the Westin Canal Place Hotel and feature a keynote address, as well as variety of prominent environmental experts.

The keynote speaker for this event will be Dr. Christian Burgsmuller, Counselor, Head of the Energy, Transport and Environment Section for the Delegation of the European Union to the United States of America. Dr. Burgsmuller is a career EU diplomat with the European External Action Service (EEAS). Since 2010 he has served as Counselor at the EU Delegation to the US in Washington DC where he heads the Energy, Transport and Environment section.

In addition to the keynote address, there will be a panel of experts from across the environmental industry, including representatives from Waggoner and Ball Architects; the French Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy; the Department of Sustainable Environment Development of the Aquitaine Region; Gaea Engineering Consultants, LLC; and the Tulane Institute on Water Resources Law & Policy.