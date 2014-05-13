Breaking: SMOR Poll, Jindal's Louisiana ratings improve

Below is the spring poll by SMOR that indicate Bobby Jindal's poll numbers are improving after taking a severe dive. Also, US Senator David Vitter and New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu (D) lead the gubernatorial pack, although Vitter maintains a sizeable lead in a faceoff with Landrieu.

Governor Bobby Jindal

Governor Jindal’s positive job performance rating (48%) is going up, however his negative rating (51%) remains higher than his positive. He is however approaching the point where his positive rating exceeds his negative; a situation that hasn’t existed since September 2012.

Jindal’s highest positive rating is among Republicans (73%); his lowest (15%) is among black voters. 61% of white voters give Jindal a positive performance rating.

2015 Louisiana Governor’s race

Mitch Landrieu (D) and David Vitter (R) lead the pack of six prospective candidates. With each of them pulling 29% of the vote (58% total with 11% undecided), there’s precious little left for the other prospective candidates.

Among the other prospective candidates, State Treasurer John Kennedy (R) and Lieutenant Governor Jay Dardenne (R) run in a second tier with 12% and 11% respectively. State Representative John Bel Edwards (D) gets 6% and Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle (R) gets 4%.

Vitter gets 50% of the Republican vote and 24% among Independents. Landrieu on the other hand draws 48% of the Democrat vote and 26% among Independents. What separates the two is that Vitter draws 15% of the Democrats, but Landrieu only attracts 6% of the Republicans.

Landrieu gets strong support among black Democrats (67%). However among white Democrats, Landrieu only draws support from 30% compared with Vitter getting 25%. Collectively, the two Democrat candidates get 35% of the white Democrat vote while the four Republican candidates get 52% of the white Democrat vote.

Mitch Landrieu - David Vitter runoff

Vitter leads Landrieu 53% to 42% in a runoff; 6% are undecided or won’t say. In the runoff,

Vitter gets 86% of the Republican vote while Landrieu gets 9% of the Republicans. Among Democrats, Landrieu gets 67% and Vitter gets 27%. Among white Democrats, Landrieu gets 49% and Vitter gets 43% with the remainder being undecided. Vitter leads Landrieu among Independents by 53% to 42%.

See SMOR press release for more details

