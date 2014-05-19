Circus at Smoothie King, Louisiana goes bananas, Verizon, tobacco

The circus is coming to town; Chiquita bananas are returning to New Orleans; and more..these are the latest news in the local business and organization life.

Circus at the Smoothie King Center

Children of all ages are up for a circus experience at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on June 25-29. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is presenting Built To Amaze!, a “colorful circus machinery of high-energy, high-jinx and hilarity.” All seats are reserved, and tickets start at $10.

Return of the Bananas

This week, Chiquita is returning to Greater New Orleans. Senior VP Mario Pacheco said: “We at Chiquita are thrilled to return to the port and the great city of New Orleans.” According to Michael Hecht, Chiquita is returning because of the logistic advantages, cost advantages, and the economic development leadership in New Orleans. In addition to Chiquita, International Shipholding and Rain CII have also returned to New Orleans from Mobile and Houston, respectively. On top of companies returning, the city was also named the number one “Brainpower region” in the U.S.

Verizon Expands

Verizon Wireless is expanding XLTE, its newest technology, to more Louisiana locations. As a result, customers should expect better 4G LTE network capacity and high-speed services. The Verizon 4G LTE network now covers nearly 97% of the U.S. population. Concerning the New Orleans expansion, Krista Bourne, president of the Houston/Gulf Coast region at Verizon, said: “Louisiana customers are especially mobile and enthusiastic users of 4G LTE – sharing photos and video, downloading large files, and staying connected to enjoy a great wireless experience. We have a clear competitive advantage with XLTE and expect to stay well ahead of demand to deliver these 4G LTE services better, faster and to even more customers.”

Tobacco Discussion

On Wednesday May 21 (6:30-8:00 PM), local youth working with the “Defy the Lies” campaign through Warren Easton Charter High School and Healing Hearts; representatives from Xavier University, Dillard University, Southern University at New Orleans; and representatives from the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living (TFL) are coming together for a dicussion of the work to combat the effects of tobacco use and marketing. Interested members of the community are welcome to attend. The event takes place in American Cancer Society, 1st Floor Conference Room, 2605 River Road, Jefferson.