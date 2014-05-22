Bodacious Bras, New Orleans 51th, Free Concerts, Mondavi, more...

New Orleans 51, South and West Have Fastest-Growing Cities

According to the U.S. Census Bureau estimates, New Orleans is the 51st largest U.S. city, population-wise with 378,715 people, preceded by Arlington Texas and followed by Bakersfield California.

Austin, TX was the nation’s capital for population growth in 2013. Furthermore, the South and the West dominate the list of fastest-growing municipalities between 2012 and 2013. Seven of the top 15 municipalities are in Texas. Texas was also the state that gained the most housing units over the past year. New York City, which was the city with the greatest numeric growth, still ranks as the most populous city in the country, followed by Los Angeles and Chicago.

Access additional population estimates tables associated with this release online: http://www.census.gov/popest/data/cities/totals/2013/index.html.N

Bodacious Bras for a Cause Features Jill Conner Browne

June 19 through June 22, the fourth annual Bodacious Bras for a Cause Luncheon and Auction takes place in New Orleans. The headline this year is Jill Conner Browne, The Sweet Potato Queen. Browne has written nine bestselling books, two of which reached the top of the New York Times Bestseller list. She is also a founding member of the Women’s Fund of The Community Foundation of Greater Jackson. She raised over $100,000 for Hurricane Katrina relief efforts and participated in nationally televised Mississippi Rising Gala Concert, which raised $15 million for the same cause.

Diane Lyons, the founder of FestiGals (the organization behind Bodacious Bras), said about Browne: “She is a very smart and very talented woman. We are thrilled that she is coming to New Orleans. We know that women throughout the country will want to hear her success story and will appreciate the opportunity to meet her face to face." Browne will be speaking on June 21 at 11 AM in Hotel Monteleone. The proceeds from the auction and other sales will go to the Cancer Association of Greater New Orleans. In the past two years, the FestiGals has raised over $40,000 through this event.

Citi Lends $77 million to Advantage Capital Partners

Advantage Capital Partners has borrowed $77 million from Citi. The financing targets seven states, including Florida, Louisiana, and Nebraska, and focuses on helping small and start-up businesses in distressed areas. John Heppolette, Co-Head of Citi Community Capital emphasized the importance of helping “communities that have historically lacked access to investment capital.” Managing Director of Advantage Capital Partners, Michael Johnson, said that with the support of Citi and other investors, they “expect the impact of this initiative to grow both in terms of number of small businesses we can help and the communities we can reach.”



Hollywood Trucks Signs Deal with Pinewood Atlanta Studios

Hollywood Trucks, the nation’s fastest growing entertainment transportation providers has signed a five-year contract with Pinewood Atlanta Studios’ film and entertainment complex. Hollywood Trucks serves 98% of film and TV series recently shot in Louisiana. Hollywood Trucks CEO Andre Champagne said: “The Hollywood Trucks team is excited and honored to partner with Pinewood Atlanta Studios (...). Together we can support filmmaking at the very highest level. Our expansion into Georgia is a key milestone in the history of Hollywood Trucks. ‘Hollywood South’ has seen tremendous growth in recent years, reflected by the record-breaking number of film and television projects developed in Louisiana and Georgia.



Brian Cooper, VP of Operations, Pinewood Atlanta Studios, also expressed his company’s satisfaction with the deal: “We’re delighted to embark on this exclusive deal with Hollywood Trucks, joining Pinewood’s own venture into Georgia. It’s incredibly important that what’s offered at the studios is not only of the highest standard technologically for our clients, but also that it’s environmentally responsible, too. We’re looking forward to the next five years of partnership with Andre and the team.”



The film and entertainment industry in Louisiana and Georgia keeps growing, thus the name “Hollywood South.” According to a recent study, Louisiana has the largest share of live-action production in the world with 18 feature films produced last year. More than 76 series, specials, and TV movies were produced in Georgia in 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Lauren LeBlanc at Business Leadership Awards Luncheon

On May 29 at noon, the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Business Leadership Awards Luncheon at the Metairie Country Club. The keynote speaker is Lauren LeBlanc, who is behind the New Orleans brand Fleurty Girl.



The purpose of the event is, according to the press release, “to honor the accomplishments of both small and large businesses and the impact they have made on the Jefferson Parish business community.” The awards include Entrepreneurial Spirit Award, Innovator of the Year, Women-Owned Business of the Year, and more.



Kayaking Fishing 101 Workshop

On June 14, Cabela’s in Gonzales (a hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear store) partners with the Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to hold a Kayaking Fishing 101 Workshop.



Free Concert in Lafreniere Park

Tonight, Wiseguys is giving a free concert in Lafreniere Park in Metairie. On May 29, The Top Cats concern will conclude the series of free concern that started in April. The Wiseguys concern will start at 6:30 PM.



Robert Mondavi Winery Announced Summer Concert Lineup

Robert Mondavi Winery has now announced the lineup for its 45th Summer Concert Series. On June 28, Preservation Hall Jazz Band will kick-off the series, succeeded by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (July 5), Five for Fighting (July 12), Dave Koz and Friends (July 18), and Colbie Caillat (July 19) in the following weeks. In addition to music, wine and food are also essential parts of the event. Margrit Mondavi, who organized the first concert series in 1969, said: “Since its inception, the summer concerts have been my favorite opportunity to invite our friends and neighbors to celebrate with us in the vineyard.”



Since 1969, the concert series has raised more than $2 million in proceeds to assist Napa Valley-based organizations.