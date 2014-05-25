Jindal calls Maginnis, Historian of Louisiana Politics

For decades, John captured our unique style of politics, and in turn, his work helped shaped the debate of where Louisiana should be going in the future. It's safe to say he is the historian on Louisiana politics.

In no uncertain terms, his work has truly impacted Louisiana culture and politics. Indeed, reading his books and weekly columns should be a rite of passage for anyone who works in Louisiana politics. But even more, if you just love Louisiana, and want to know about our history, John's work is a must read.

John was a fixture around the Capitol, always trying to get to the bottom of an issue. He had an incredible gift that enabled him to uncover stories and narratives that no one was talking about, but would ultimately drive the debate.

His work is prolific, but John could capture the essence of Louisiana politics in a single sentence.

I'm saddened that I will not get to read John's future accounts of Louisiana politics, but I know that I can always pick up a copy of "The Last Hayride" or "Cross to Bear" and take in his fantastic work.

John will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.”

Watch videos of John Maginnis