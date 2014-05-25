  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Jindal calls Maginnis, Historian of Louisiana Politics
Sunday, 25 May 2014 10:32

Jindal calls Maginnis, Historian of Louisiana Politics

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

jindal-speech Governor Jindal issued the following statement on the passing of John Maginnis:

“Supriya and I were saddened to hear the news of John's passing.

 

For decades, John captured our unique style of politics, and in turn, his work helped shaped the debate of where Louisiana should be going in the future. It's safe to say he is the historian on Louisiana politics.

In no uncertain terms, his work has truly impacted Louisiana culture and politics. Indeed, reading his books and weekly columns should be a rite of passage for anyone who works in Louisiana politics. But even more, if you just love Louisiana, and want to know about our history, John's work is a must read.

John was a fixture around the Capitol, always trying to get to the bottom of an issue. He had an incredible gift that enabled him to uncover stories and narratives that no one was talking about, but would ultimately drive the debate.

His work is prolific, but John could capture the essence of Louisiana politics in a single sentence.

I'm saddened that I will not get to read John's future accounts of Louisiana politics, but I know that I can always pick up a copy of "The Last Hayride" or "Cross to Bear" and take in his fantastic work.

John will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.”

Watch videos of John Maginnis

John Maginnis Videos

 

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « John Maginnis, dean of Louisiana Politics, RIP Naked Kate Middleton Exiled for no panties? »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1