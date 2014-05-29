Alford Will Continue John Maginnis’s Louisiana Political Legacy

Alford wrote about his first encounter with Maginnis and set forth his future course with the publication:

In one of my first beats as a cub reporter, I was privileged to observe his great journalistic skill in action as we covered the federal racketeering trial of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, who ironically enough was the star of those books with the worn covers. After the guilty verdict was read, I asked John to sign and date my copy of “The Last Hayride.” He inscribed, “Jeremy – It was fun watching history with you.”

I knew at that very moment that I wanted to learn more from John and strived to capture a unique voice in my own way….

The LaPolitics team will continue the vibrant legacy of John Maginnis in the work we do every day. I’m personally committed to seeing that his wishes, as well as the spirit of those trails he blazed, remain honored by providing the best political reporting and news analysis in the state of Louisiana for our valued subscribers and loyal followers.

On behalf of the memory of John, his family and his close friends, I want to thank you for helping continue to keep that spirit alive.

And from me personally, thank you John Maginnis. You have been and will always be a true inspiration to me. I’ll miss you every day, my friend….