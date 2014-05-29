Demos say Jindal's stupid party kicks off today in New Orleans with RLC

While New Orleans, is not the most conservative city, Louisiana is surely one of the most conservative states, if not the most red state in the Union. Still, the city is, and has been, a tremendous venue for this Republican celebration and it gets bigger every year.

No doubt, New Orleans will be a "Red Sea" starting today as the Republican Leadership Conference kicks off its annual event in the city.

However, the Democratic National Committee is also celebrating the RLC's presence in New Orleans, but with a different take. Just as the speakers who will don the podium this next few days will target Obama and the Democrats as being out of the mainstream of America, the DNC, already, is doing the same towards the Republican Party. In a press statement, the "poster boy" of the DNC's attack is none other than Bobby Jindal, Presidential hopeful and Governor of Louisiana.

Here is the press statement by Kiara Pesante, Southern Regional Press Secretary:

Today, Governor Jindal will help kick off the Republican Leadership Conference’s annual gathering of party leaders, conspiracy theorists and past and future presidential candidates.

Speaking alongside Jindal today includes RNC Chairman Reince Priebus who has overseen the party’s failed rebrand effort and Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson (the GOP’s cause celebre that came after Joe the Plummer and before Cliven Bundy).

And not to be outdone on their first 24 hours - in the coming days, the conference is slated to hear from the likes of Donald Trump, Allen West, Rick Santorum, Rick Perry, Ted Cruz, Dinesh D’Souza and many more. This is a group of GOP leaders that are famous for things like shutting down the government, believing that employers should be able to limit health care options for women and question where the President was born.

In short - the RLC is a massive gathering of ‘the stupid party.’

But the problem with this gathering isn’t just the speakers, it’s the policies that they’re fighting for that are hurting the economic well-being of Americans.

Just look at Bobby Jindal’s record. Here are a few of the low-lights from Governor Jindal’s time in office:

Forbesranks Louisiana 40 th in the list of the best states to do business, 48 th in quality of life and 46 th in growth prospects.

The state lags near the bottom for high school graduation rates.

According to the Census Bureau, Louisiana has the second highest poverty rate in the nation.

And while Jindal’s speaking at the conference, his state’s legislature is nearing the end of their legislative session without a budget for next year.

Republicans like Jindal may not want to be seen as the ‘stupid party’ – but that won’t change as long as their out-of-touch rhetoric matches their out-of-touch policies.