Democrat gut-busting video lampooning Jindal-Bridges tiff

It appears no coincidence that the Louisiana Democratic Party released a attack ad against Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal, right in time for the close of the Louisiana legislative session and in time for the Republican Leadership Conference, this weekend in New Orleans.

As reported by Bayoubuzz last week, Governor Jindal and The Lens reporter Tyler Bridges got into somewhat of a public tiff. Bridges asked Jindal a question about the legislative session, Jindal responded and Bridges apparently indicated his displeasure with Jindal's answer. Jindal then took issue with Bridges' displeasure.

Below is the email forwarded by the democrats on Thursday. It is important to note that the commercial did not include the entire Jindal-Bridges conversation.

As Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal prepares to speak at the Republican Leadership Conference tonight in New Orleans, the Louisiana Democratic Party released a new video lampooning the governor’s “Jindalbustering” of reporter Tyler Bridges on questions that he has abandoned his GOP allies in the legislature and ignored his gubernatorial responsibilities.

“It’s not surprising this governor doesn’t want to answer questions about his performance as governor -- even though it’s Jindal’s fellow Republicans who are raising those questions,” said Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Director Stephen Handwerk. “Jindal can filibuster all he wants, but the facts are this -- his budgets have been fiscally irresponsible, he has slashed higher education by more than any other governor in the nation, and Louisiana ranks at or near the bottom for education attainment, health care and poverty. This legislative session has done nothing to address those issues. Despite Jindal’s protestations to the contrary, it hasn’t been ‘a great session for the people of Louisiana.’ It’s been a disaster.”

Watch the video: http://youtu.be/512r_AIhJv8