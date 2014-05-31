Cruz wins RLC straw poll in N.O., where's Jindal

Texas Senator Ted Cruz won a presidential straw poll Saturday at the Republican Leadership Conference (RLC) in New Orleans. The Texan, narrowly edging famed heart surgeon Dr. Ben Carson.

Cruz got 30.3% of the votes at the three-day event that concludes at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, while Carson got 29.4%. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was third (10.4%), former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee was fourth (5.1%) and Texas Governor Rick Perry was fifth (4.9%).

Speaking at the convention was Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, a Presidential hopeful.

More than 1,500 delegates attended this year’s RLC and more than 35 percent of those attending voted in the straw poll, sponsored by ConservativeIntel.com.