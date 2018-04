Today, Miss USA fans from around the country and the world will have the chance to meet Erin Brady, the 2013 Miss USA in a free Bayoubuzz Google Hangout. Brady is currently in Louisiana to attend the 2014 Miss USA in Baton Rouge on June 8.

Brady, Miss Connecticut, will be turning over her crown this weekend to the new Miss USA. She will review some of the highlights of the past year.

Last week, Stephen Sabludowsky, Mia Voss, and Susan Finch interviewed Brady (part 1 and part 2 )

At noon today, however, everyone will get the chance to hang out with her. Join here.